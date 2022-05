(Festus) There will be a large car show this weekend in Festus coming to Larry G. Crites Memorial Park. It’s an annual show, Relaxing In the Park, which has been around for a few years in other locations including South St. Louis County, but it has been moved to Festus this year. Jason Barbaglia is one of the organizers of the event. He says there will be a pre-party taking place tonight (Friday) behind Main & Mill Brewing Company.

