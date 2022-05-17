ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

New Kendrick Lamar music video features Fort Worth’s Kimberly Art Museum

By Tyler Manning
 4 days ago

FORT WORTH (KDAF) — North Texans, did you spot this Fort Worth location while watching the new music video for Kendrick Lamar’s song ‘N95’?

That’s right, the Kimberly Art Museum got a feature in this video. The video, co-directed by Kendrick, shows the rapper playing piano in the museum’s Piano Pavilion Auditorium, first featured 53 seconds in.

Museum officials confirmed this in a tweet sent out Monday, May 16, saying “We were honored to host such a legendary artist. In the video, you can see natural light pouring in through the auditorium backdrop. The Piano Pavilion has never looked better!”

To watch the video and see it for yourself, click here .

