Tallahassee, FL

Former Secretary of State Laurel Lee announces Congressional bid

 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EBifr_0fh7zIpE00
Laurel Lee Laurel Lee (News Service of Florida)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Former Florida Secretary of State Laurel Lee on Tuesday joined a growing Republican field of candidates in the redrawn Congressional District 15, which covers parts of Hillsborough, Pasco and Polk counties.

Lee stepped down as secretary of state, effective Monday, and her entry into the congressional race came a day after a similar announcement by state Senate Appropriations Chairwoman Kelli Stargel, R-Lakeland.

Others who have said they plan to run for the seat include state Rep. Jackie Toledo, R-Tampa, and former U.S. Rep. Dennis Ross, a Lakeland Republican. In a news release, Lee pointed to the need for “more conservatives” to serve in Washington, D.C.

“Skyrocketing gas prices, government overreach at every turn, a failed commitment to our military and securing our borders, and now, disturbing trends from government thinking they know what is best for our children and families,” Lee said in a statement.

Lee was appointed Secretary of State by Gov. Ron DeSantis in January 2019. Lee previously served as a Hillsborough County circuit judge and is married to former state Senate President Tom Lee.

She submitted her resignation last week, with DeSantis appointing state Rep. Cord Byrd, R-Neptune Beach, to succeed her. A redistricting plan approved last month by state lawmakers indicates the redrawn District 15 favors Republicans.

In 2020, 50.86 percent of voters in the district supported former Republican President Donald Trump and 47.74 percent backed Democratic President Joe Biden. The redistricting plan continues to face state and federal court challenges.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Action News Jax

Maryland woman earns college degree day after her 82nd birthday

A Maryland woman had a big week. On Tuesday, she celebrated her 82nd birthday. The next night, she earned a college diploma. Mae A. Beale walked across the stage for her graduation from the University of Maryland Global Campus, WJLA-TV reported. Beale, a native of Washington, D.C., who has lived in Columbia for more than four decades, received a bachelor’s degree in business management to help her event planning business.
MARYLAND STATE
Action News Jax

California church leaders, shooting survivors join in prayer

LAGUNA WOODS, Calif. — (AP) — When a gunman began shooting at a Taiwanese American church luncheon, Shoei Su said he froze. The retired appraiser uses a walker and said he and many of the elderly congregants didn't immediately know what was happening. He said the shooter said nothing before firing on churchgoers who were snapping photos after finishing lunch following last Sunday morning's prayer service.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Action News Jax

With public camping a felony, Tennessee homeless seek refuge

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — Miranda Atnip lost her home during the coronavirus pandemic after her boyfriend moved out and she fell behind on bills. Living in a car, the 34-year-old worries every day about getting money for food, finding somewhere to shower, and saving up enough money for an apartment where her three children can live with her again.
COOKEVILLE, TN
