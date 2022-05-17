ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, OH

Warren man accused of purposefully crashing into girlfriend’s car

By Chelsea Simeon
 4 days ago

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man is facing criminal charges after accusations that he purposefully slammed the vehicle he was driving into the back of his girlfriend’s car.

Police said the two had been arguing earlier prior to the crash.

According to a police report, officers were first called Sunday evening for a report that the suspect had threatened to shoot the woman.

Former local teacher accused of sexual relationship with student

The victim later told police that her boyfriend, 26-year-old Dakota Jones, had been following her and smashed into the back of her car as she was going through the intersection of Summit Street and Parkman Road. He then left the area, according to a police report.

Police said the trunk of the woman’s vehicle was smashed in and that the passenger side light was hanging out.

She told police that Jones had been thrown out of a bar in the city earlier after he got drunk and threatened her.

Police arrested Jones around 6 a.m. Monday after he showed up at a house where the girlfriend was staying, demanding to speak to her. He was charged with domestic violence, felonious assault and leaving the scene of a crash.

Police noted that his car had heavy front-end damage.

Jones pleaded not guilty to the charges on Monday, and he posted bond with the condition that he have no contact with the woman.

