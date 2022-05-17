Woman reports house shot at in Warren
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman reported to police that several shots were fired at her house Sunday on the city’s southeast side.
According to a police report, officers were called about 1:45 a.m. to the 300 block of Oak Knoll Ave. SE on reports of shots fired.Police: Three people shot in Warren
Police found four bullet holes in a window and several bullet holes in a wall of the home. A great glass door was shattered, too, according to the report.
Officers found two .45 caliber casings in the grass stripe by the sidewalk.
The woman said she has surveillance video from her home that she will turn over to police.
