ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, OH

Woman reports house shot at in Warren

By Patty Coller
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rx5W6_0fh7y8Bq00

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman reported to police that several shots were fired at her house Sunday on the city’s southeast side.

According to a police report, officers were called about 1:45 a.m. to the 300 block of Oak Knoll Ave. SE on reports of shots fired.

Police: Three people shot in Warren

Police found four bullet holes in a window and several bullet holes in a wall of the home. A great glass door was shattered, too, according to the report.

Officers found two .45 caliber casings in the grass stripe by the sidewalk.

The woman said she has surveillance video from her home that she will turn over to police.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Warren, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Warren, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime
WKBN

Warren officials held press conference on recent violence

In the past two years Warren police have confiscated 500 guns but still people are being shot and killed. Just in the past eight days, Warren saw a teenage girl murdered and six people shot. The problems are so serious Warren city leaders gathered Friday to announce solutions.
WARREN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFMJ.com

Warren woman reports wallet snatched from open car window

A quick stop at a convenience store turned out to be more costly than a Warren woman had expected. A 64-year-old woman tells police that when she came out of a gas station on Parkman Road NW and North Leavitt Road at 4 a.m. Wednesday, she discovered that someone had taken her wallet and cell phone from her car.
WARREN, OH
erienewsnow.com

Police: Missing Woman Returns Home

JAMESTOWN – Jamestown Police say 62-year-old Abigail Rivera Garcia, who was reported missing Friday, has returned home. JAMESTOWN – Jamestown Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing elderly woman. The Department is looking for 62-year-old Abigail Rivera Garcia who was last seen on...
JAMESTOWN, PA
WKBN

WKBN

31K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy