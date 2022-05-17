Pro golfer locks keys in car before PGA Championship practice round Tuesday

TULSA, Okla. — It’s just one of those days for Brooks Koepka. The professional golfer missed a press conference with media Tuesday morning on the second day of PGA Championship practice rounds because he locked his keys in his car.

In a Twitter post, Koepka detailed just how he locked his keys in his car.

“So we’re not at the press conference because we’ve started the car, put the keys in it, went and put the bag in the back ... and literally, the car is locked,” said Koepka in the video.

Despite the setback, Koepka seemed to be in good spirits.

Koepka was scheduled for the press conference at 10:30 a.m., but it was pushed back an hour later.

Koepka tees off at 1:03 p.m. Thursday.

