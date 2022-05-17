ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Pro golfer locks keys in car before PGA Championship practice round Tuesday

By FOX23.com News Staff
 4 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — It’s just one of those days for Brooks Koepka. The professional golfer missed a press conference with media Tuesday morning on the second day of PGA Championship practice rounds because he locked his keys in his car.

In a Twitter post, Koepka detailed just how he locked his keys in his car.

“So we’re not at the press conference because we’ve started the car, put the keys in it, went and put the bag in the back ... and literally, the car is locked,” said Koepka in the video.

Despite the setback, Koepka seemed to be in good spirits.

Koepka was scheduled for the press conference at 10:30 a.m., but it was pushed back an hour later.

Koepka tees off at 1:03 p.m. Thursday.

Head to FOX23′s PGA Championship section for everything you need to know about the tournament.

KRMG

Tiger Woods withdraws from 2022 PGA Championship

TULSA, Okla. — There will be no Sunday red for Tiger Woods in the PGA Championship. The PGA of America said Woods has withdrawn. Woods had a career-high 79 in the third round Saturday at Southern Hills. He limped his way around in the cold and wind, at one point making five straight bogeys.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

McIlroy's wild ride leads him on fringe of PGA contention

TULSA, Okla. — (AP) — The brilliant Northern Irishman who set the record for largest margin of victory in the PGA Championship a decade ago will need to mount his biggest comeback Sunday if he wants to win a third Wanamaker Trophy. First-round leader Rory McIlroy, whose stellar...
TULSA, OK
Golf Digest

PGA Championship 2022: Only Oklahoma native at Southern Hills overcomes wind, bad luck to get to weekend

TULSA — It wasn't very long ago—2016, in fact—that Talor Gooch was on the brink of collapse at the second stage of the Web.com Qualifying School, pondering a future career at Best Buy. The Midwest City, Okla., native had no profile to speak of, and at TPC Craig Ranch in Texas, it took every ounce of resilience he had to recover from a poor start and fight his way to status. Success wasn't immediate, but Gooch, now 30, has gradually risen up the ranks of the game, and the view now looks very different than it did back then—35th in the world rankings, a PGA Tour win at last fall's RSM Classic, and a top-five at the Players Championship. Trace the path of that trajectory, and the next big expectation is contending at majors. Where better than Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, where he's so close to home he could drive, has gallery support as an Oklahoma State alum and where he's the only born-and-bred Oklahoman in the field?
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Oklahoma Junior Masters Champion Jenni Roller shares tips on playing Southern Hills

TULSA, Okla. — The PGA Championship continues in Tulsa this weekend, attracting tens of thousands of spectators to see the best golfers in the world at Southern Hills. In order to gain a better understanding of the challenges of the course, FOX23 News spoke with 18-year old Jenni Roller of Jenks who just prevailed at the Oklahoma Junior Masters on May 7th.
TULSA, OK
Game Warden, Owasso native saves man’s life near Flint Creek Water Park

DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. — A Game Warden is being called a hero after his quick actions saved a life near Flint Creek Water Park in Delaware County earlier this month. According to the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, Riley Willman jumped into the creek to save a man who was drowning. The creek was full due to large amount of rain that fell the night before.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Creek Nation Muscogee Casino announces reopening of Muskogee location

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Muscogee Nation Gaming Enterprises officials announced the reopening of its Muskogee location. The location will reopen at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 20, at 3420 West Peak Boulevard. This location was closed over two weeks ago due to severe weather on May 4 that resulted...
MUSKOGEE, OK
KRMG

Tulsa police investigate body found in church parking lot

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a body found in a church parking lot in east Tulsa Friday morning. Homicide detectives were called to Christview Christian Church near East 21st Street and South Garnett Road, where a body was found underneath a car. Police said around 5:30 a.m.,...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Driver arrested in connection with crash that killed an Oklahoma high school student

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Police arrested a driver in connection with a crash that killed a Westmoore High School student Thursday afternoon in southwest Oklahoma City. Authorities said the student was driving a motorcycle north on Western Avenue near Southwest 104th Street when he struck an SUV pulling out of a driveway. EMSA performed CPR, but police said the teenager’s injuries were too severe.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police take burglary suspect into custody

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department confirmed that a burglary suspect is in custody. TPD says William Parnell is suspected of breaking into a home near 81st and Harvard after following a girl home. He is currently being interviewed by detectives and then will be transported to...
TULSA, OK
Tulsa, OK
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

