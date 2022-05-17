ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Litchfield, IL

MONDAY BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Cavaliers, Bulldogs advance in 2A regionals

By Greg Shashack
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Carlinville pitcher Ryenn Hart tossed a one-hitter to lead the Cavaliers to a Class 2A regional win over Litchfield on Monday in Carlinville. (Greg Shashack / The Telegraph) It was not a perfect start for Ryenn...

The Telegraph

FRIDAY BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Piasa Birds knocked out by New Berlin

Southwestern's Colin LeMarr drove in the Piasa Birds' only run in a loss to New Berlin in the semifinals of the Gillespie Class 2A Regional. (Greg Shashack / The Telegraph) The quick rebuild that brought a South Central Conference championship for Southwestern Piasa Birds baseball will have to wait at least another year for a regional title.
NEW BERLIN, IL
The Telegraph

'That should be us': Alton falls to Tigers in final

COLLINSVILLE - Gwen Sabo looked skyward and bit her lip. Then she took a deep breath. She had just finished her final post-game talk of the season with her Alton High girls soccer players. Alton had just suffered a 2-1 loss to rival Edwardsville in the championship game of the Class 3A Collinsville Regional Friday at Kahok Stadium. The EHS victory means a berth in next week's Normal Sectional against O'Fallon, a 6-0 winner Friday in the Belleville West Regional final. "I told our underclass players to look over at Edwardsville celebrating," Sabo said. "I said, 'Remember how...
ALTON, IL
#Dog#The Carlinville Cavaliers#Panthers#Cavies#Shells#Columbia
The Telegraph

They're very versatile: Shells learned to multi-task

ROXANA - Having built Roxana girls soccer into an area Class 1A contender in recent seasons, Lori Yates was faced with an old challenge this season. It was one she hadn't seen for a while, until the pandemic brought it back. Numbers. "Our biggest focus this year was getting girls to learn more than one position and feeling comfortable wherever they were playing," Yates said. "Our numbers were low this year, so we really needed to find out where everyone was going to fit." Mission accomplished. The Shells took their time and in the process, players met the challenge of learning how to step in if needed at different positions. That learning process took time, producing highs and lows in the form of a roller-coaster season. Roxana finished 9-10-1 on the season.
ROXANA, IL
The Telegraph

Soulard Blues Band playing in Grafton Friday

GRAFTON - The Soulard Blues Band will perform at The Loading Dock, 401 Front St., in Grafton from 5-9 p.m. Friday, May 20. Formed in 1978, the band's style has evolved over the years beyond straight-up blues to include R&B and soul, as well as touches of jazz, zydeco and funk. They've remained a constant presence on the local scene. They have taken their act on the road throughout Missouri, Illinois and the wider world, even recording one of their albums live in Stuttgart, Germany.
GRAFTON, IL
The Telegraph

McKendree notes spring graduates

LEBANON – Members of the McKendree University Class of 2022 received diplomas at three separate ceremonies on May 13. The university conferred 13 doctoral, 220 master’s, 409 bachelor’s, nine specialist and five associate degrees on students who completed their program requirements in December 2021 and in May and July 2022.
LEBANON, IL
The Telegraph

Alton Church celebrates 185th Sunday

ALTON - Members of Union Baptist Church will gather at Best Western Premier Hotel, 3559 College Ave., in Alton at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 22 to celebrate this event with a banquet. The church, located at 320 E. 7th St., had its origins in the summer of 1836 when 10 former slaves made their way to Alton. Some arrived via the Underground Railroad, while others already had been freed. They first met at the home of Charles Edwards and the group included such established city leaders as the Rev. Eben Rodgers of the First Baptist Church. More meetings followed, and the group organized into the African Mission Freedman which led to the founding of the African Baptist Church in 1837 with the Rev. John Livingston serving as its founding pastor.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

World Wide Technology Raceway has long history

MADISON - Today it is a massive complex of concrete, steel and asphalt. But at one time what is now World Wide Technology Raceway was, well, swampland. Planning and facilities upgrades for the inaugural Enjoy Illinois 300 NASCAR Cup Series race on June 5 are ongoing and massive, but the facility's beginnings were humble. The track's first incarnation was as a 1/8th mile drag strip that opened in 1967 as St. Louis International Raceway. In 1966, Wayne Meinert leased from Helen Bergfield the land that would eventually become the drag strip.
MADISON, IL
The Telegraph

"If I Never Wake Up" at Alton Little Theater Saturday

ALTON - Amare and Alton Little Theater have teamed up to bring Ty Bechel's two-act live performance, If I Never Wake Up, to Madison County one more time at the Alton Little Theater, 2450 N. Henry St., in Alton at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 21. This powerful, heart-pounding, and emotional two-act drama follows Aurora, her two troubled friends, and her family through the escalation of substance use and how decisions can affect everyone involved. This will be the seventh performance of this close-to-home tragedy that touches everyone in attendance. Tickets are a suggested $3 donation at the door. Following the play will be a brief Q&A with the cast, director, and special guests.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Missouri man dies in crash near SIUE

EDWARDSVILLE — A Missouri man has died following a single vehicle accident near Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Friday morning. At about 5:49 a.m., Paul W. Wisdom, 78, of Park Hills, Missouri, was headed east on Illinois 143 at the SIUE Northern Access Road when for unknown reasons his 2004 Nissan pick-up truck left the roadway and rolled. Wisdom was ejected from the truck and pronounced deceased at the scene by Madison County Coroner’s Office Senior Investigator Diondra Horner.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

Bunker Hill couple suing over gurney fall

WOOD RIVER — A Bunker Hill man and his wife have filed suit against a nursing home and a hospital following his fall from a gurney. Ron Boden and his wife, Betty, of Bunker Hill, allege the Alton Memorial Hospital Ambulance Service and Integrity Healthcare of Wood River are responsible for a June 24, 2020, fall as Ron Boden was being transferred from the nursing to an ambulance. Ron Boden was a patient at the facility and was being discharged because no further medical services were needed.
BUNKER HILL, IL
The Telegraph

It's never too late: Brighton woman achieves dream non-traditionally

GODFREY - Jeri Kaye Bonine-Burton's dream came true Wednesday when she walked across the stage at Alton Public School Field to receive her first academic degree. Bonine-Burton, 54, of Brighton, became the first of her generation in her family to graduate from college. She graduated with honors, earning an Associate of Arts degree from Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey. She finished in the top 10 percent of her classes while also working diligently with six LCCC organizations. She was vice president of the Student Government Association, president of Active Minds Chapter, a journalist for The Bridge student newspaper, an Honors College Student, a member of Phi Theta Kappa and a volunteer with Student Activities.
BRIGHTON, IL
