Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller’ Set for 40th Anniversary Reissue

By Jacob Uitti
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OpljH_0fh7xieQ00

If sales are any indication, Michael Jackson’s 1982 album, Thriller, is the greatest record of all time.

The LP, which came out on November 30, 1982, was produced by the legendary Quincy Jones. The record then spent 37 non-consecutive weeks at number one, from February 26, 1983, to April 14, 1984.

Seven singles were released from the LP, including “The Girl Is Mine,” “Billie Jean,” “Beat It,” “P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing” and the title track, “Thriller.”

Now, that album, which has since become the best-selling album of all time with 32 million copies sold, is getting a 40th anniversary reissue. (The album now boasts some 70 million sales worldwide since its release four decades ago.)

The late Jackson’s official Twitter handle shared that news on Monday (May 16), writing to its 2.3 million followers on the social media platform, “On November 30th, Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” turns 40 years old. A special 2-disc anniversary edition of the album will be released at the end of the year and is available today for pre-order. Reserve yours now: https://MichaelJackson.lnk.to/Thriller40thTA

Having some fun with the announcement, the Grammy Award- and Oscar-winning drummer of the Roots, Questlove, joked about the announcement—specifically the font chosen for the news.

Questlove wrote on Twitter to his many followers, “THIS better NOT be the design/font: was Comic Sans on vacation?”

Jackson, who passed away in 2009, is one of the best-selling artists of all time. And though his heyday was several decades ago now, he remains one of the most impactful musicians of the past 50 years.

Whether it’s his voice, dancing ability, dress, or a myriad of hit singles, his legacy remains seminal when it comes to the past, present, and future of pop music.

Check out a few of the hits from Thriller here below.

