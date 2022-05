Get ready for a busy weekend in downtown Springfield… and some traffic disruption because of it. Several major downtown events will lead to road closures over the weekend. It begins Friday afternoon, when Washington Street between 4th and 6th, and 5th Street from Jefferson to Adams, will be closed for the Old Capitol Art Fair, which runs through Sunday evening. Capitol Avenue from 4th to 6th, and 5th Street from Jackson to Monroe, will be closed Friday evening through Sunday morning for Springfield Pridefest.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO