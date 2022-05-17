It’s a Holiday Miracle! Dolly Parton Will Star in ‘Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas’ This Year

Dolly Parton is the gift that keeps on giving. So, it makes sense that she is set to star in a new holiday production this year on NBC, Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas.

The new meta-movie musical will air on NBC this holiday season (time and day TBD), the channel announced on Monday (May 16). It’s being dubbed a “modern-day movie musical about the making of a network TV special.”

NBC added, “Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas is the frenetic backstage story and delightful on-camera results of Dolly’s desire to uplift an exhausted world’s spirits by sharing the unique ‘mountain magic’ she has always found in and around Dollywood at Christmas.

“Throughout the movie’s production numbers and rehearsal chaos, Dolly finds herself taking a private journey into her past, guided by the mysterious appearances of her personal Three Wise Men.

“When it’s time for her big special to air live, a renewed and inspired Dolly goes rogue and shows the world that the real magic of Christmas lies in the hearts of the children we all once were, the realization that Christmas is about the people we share it with, and how her faith remains the common thread between Christmases past, present, and future.”

David Rambo is set to both write and executive produce the musical special with Parton and Sam Haskell.

The 2022 special is Parton’s third with NBC. The others include Coat Of Many Colors from 2015 and the 2016 movie Christmas Of Many Colors: Circle of Love.

NBC will also air a new holiday special from Parton’s goddaughter Miley Cyrus in 2022, Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party as the clock strikes midnight for 2023. She hosted a similar event this year.

Along with Parton’s NBC holiday specials, she was the star of CBS’s A Holly Dolly Christmas in 2020 and, the same year, she starred in Netflix’s Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square.

Photo: Stacie Huckeba/Butterfly Records LLC) *Courtesy of NBC/Universal Press Images