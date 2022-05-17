ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

It’s a Holiday Miracle! Dolly Parton Will Star in ‘Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas’ This Year

By Jacob Uitti
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tHgpi_0fh7xbTL00

Dolly Parton is the gift that keeps on giving. So, it makes sense that she is set to star in a new holiday production this year on NBC, Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas.

The new meta-movie musical will air on NBC this holiday season (time and day TBD), the channel announced on Monday (May 16). It’s being dubbed a “modern-day movie musical about the making of a network TV special.”

NBC added, “Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas is the frenetic backstage story and delightful on-camera results of Dolly’s desire to uplift an exhausted world’s spirits by sharing the unique ‘mountain magic’ she has always found in and around Dollywood at Christmas.

“Throughout the movie’s production numbers and rehearsal chaos, Dolly finds herself taking a private journey into her past, guided by the mysterious appearances of her personal Three Wise Men.

“When it’s time for her big special to air live, a renewed and inspired Dolly goes rogue and shows the world that the real magic of Christmas lies in the hearts of the children we all once were, the realization that Christmas is about the people we share it with, and how her faith remains the common thread between Christmases past, present, and future.”

David Rambo is set to both write and executive produce the musical special with Parton and Sam Haskell.

The 2022 special is Parton’s third with NBC. The others include Coat Of Many Colors from 2015 and the 2016 movie Christmas Of Many Colors: Circle of Love.

NBC will also air a new holiday special from Parton’s goddaughter Miley Cyrus in 2022, Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party as the clock strikes midnight for 2023. She hosted a similar event this year.

Along with Parton’s NBC holiday specials, she was the star of CBS’s A Holly Dolly Christmas in 2020 and, the same year, she starred in Netflix’s Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square.

Photo: Stacie Huckeba/Butterfly Records LLC) *Courtesy of NBC/Universal Press Images

Comments / 1

Related
American Songwriter

The 10 Songs That Define Dolly Parton’s Career

A lot of ink has been spilled elucidating the remarkable traits of Dolly Parton. And each drop has been worth it. The legendary country artist has given her audience so much, whether that’s hit songs, books as part of her library campaign, donations toward the COVID-19 vaccine, or even a new novel.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miley Cyrus
Person
David Rambo
Person
Dolly Parton
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Popculture

'This Is Us' Star Ditching NBC for ABC

One of the stars of This Is Us is on the move to a new network in advance of the show's series finale. Deadline reported in March that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on the NBC series, will headline a comedy pilot for ABC. His new show is set to be titled The Son In Law.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Story#Nbc#Dollywood
PopCrush

Sharon Osbourne Calls Out Cancel Culture Hypocrisy: ‘If Hitler Were Alive Today, They Would Give Him a TV Show’

Last month it was revealed that Sharon Osbourne would be returning to television, partnered with Piers Morgan on a new U.K. series named The Talk. This comes nearly a year after Osbourne was suspended and eventually exited the U.S. talk show The Talk after expressing her support for Morgan in an intense discussion over race with co-host Sheryl Underwood. Now, in a new interview with the U.K.'s Sunday Times, Osbourne reveals how cancel culture impacted her as she eventually parted ways with her longtime daytime talk series amidst public backlash.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Hello Magazine

Tim McGraw shares peek inside his and Faith Hill's majestic Nashville mega-mansion

Tim McGraw gave fans a peek inside the lavish home he shares with his wife Faith Hill in Nashville, Tennessee – and it's seriously impressive. The country superstar shared a clip on Instagram back in January of himself sitting in what appeared to be his living room, or at least one of them while watching some of his old music videos. While his reaction to his previous work was fun to see, we couldn't help but notice his enticing surroundings.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Sophia Loren’s Kids: Meet Her Sons, Edoardo & Carlo

Sophia Loren is one of the most iconic actresses of all time with a career spanning from the 1950s to now. Born in Italy, her roles include both Italian and American productions. In 1961, she and the film Two Women made history when she became the first person to receive an Academy Award for a role that was not spoken in English.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

26K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy