Rockdale County Parks and Recreation invites the public to annual Summer Concert Series

A national fraternity hopes to make a significant impact when it comes to providing scholarships for students graduating from Atlanta Area schools. Previous year’s events have raised as much as $300,000 dollars. Atlanta’s Delta Mu Mu Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. will host the annual Sundresses and...
(ATLANTA, Ga.) DeKalb County Government is partnering with local faith leaders to distribute 5,000 boxes of food to combat high grocery prices. Boxes will include fresh fruit, vegetables, dozens of eggs and 10-pound bags of chicken hindquarters.
Spivey Splash Water Park opens to the general public on Saturday, May 28. County employees and their families get to test it out first today, Saturday, May 21. Here’s a sneak peek from the ribbon cutting on March 19:. Spivey Splash Water Park is open on:. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays,...
McDONOUGH — Henry County’s NAACP Youth Council is hosting a Juneteenth Festival June 18. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Alexander Park West, 110 Jonesboro Road in McDonough. Vendor space is available, contact Cherie Hollis at 678-760-3889. Juneteenth, short for June nineteenth,...
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — A contentious battle continues over whether to close a golf cart cut-through between two cities in Fayette County. One neighborhood wants it closed, citing safety concerns. Another community wants it open, arguing it’s their only access point. Evan Huelfer’s daughter, Lily, drives the cart...
Citizens for Family Activities in Tucker announced that its inaugural Juneteenth Jubilee will be held in Tucker on June 18 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. The event will kick off at 10 a.m. with a unity walk starting at Railroad Avenue and Main Street and ending at Church Street Park, 4316 Church St., where festivities will continue until 3 p.m. with speakers, live music, food options, merchandise vendors, and a kid’s area, according to a press release.
County leaders will hold a ribbon-cutting for the brand-new Spivey Splash Water Park at International Park today, Wednesday, at 12 noon. The park, which feature’s Georgia’s longest Lazy River at 1,279 feet, plus one of Georgia’s only two Flow Riders for bodyboarding and surfing, will open to the public on Saturday, May 28 at 10 a.m. The address is 2300 Highway 138, Jonesboro.
A huge purple billboard marks the spot for the new venue of the Original Sundresses and Seersuckers event. After a two-year pandemic hiatus, the social affair will be held in Centennial Olympic Park on Saturday, May 21.
The Rev. Dr. William Bert Neal III said he “always had a deep and abiding faith in Christ.”. Still, he didn’t always envision being a pastor. He said his mindset changed on a certain Sunday, nearly 25 years ago. “I answered the call to ministry on Father’s Day...
(ATLANTA, Ga.) Decatur’s weekly food truck event — Truckin’ Tuesdays — is revving up for its latest series, “Tastes from Around the Globe. Each Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. a variety of food trucks will be at Legacy Park through the month of May.
(ATLANTA, Ga.) Music Midtown has released its 2022 lineup. The annual music festival is hosted at Piedmont Park and will take place Sept. 17 and Sept. 18. The festival will feature over 30 bands and artists across four stages including popular acts like Future, Fall Out Boy and 2 Chainz.
HAMPTON — Henry County government is hosting a Career Fair on June 4. More than 100 positions are open in all job families. On site interview will be conducted. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Atlanta Motor Speedway’s Tara Ballroom, 1500 Tara Place in Hampton.
If you're tempted to think that little Covington, Georgia, looks like something out of a movie scene, it's probably because it is. Sometimes called the Hollywood of the South, this small town 35 miles southeast of Atlanta has taken a star turn in more than 140 TV shows and films: It's played Serenity, South Carolina, in Netflix's Sweet Magnolias and Mystic Falls, Virginia, in The Vampire Diaries' eight-season run. Feel-good movie Remember the Titans was partially shot here, as was My Cousin Vinny. But 200-year-old Covington's true star power lies in its small-town spirit, which shines brightest on holidays, including the Fourth of July.
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta neighborhood says a homeless woman is squatting in an abandoned home in the area and is using the yard as her bathroom. Residents in a south DeKalb neighborhood off Wesley Chapel Road said they’ve exhausted all of their efforts in helping the woman.
JONESBORO — Residents are invited to enjoy a cup of coffee with Clayton County Police Chief Kevin Roberts. Meet with the chief on May 26 from 7:30-8:30 a.m. at Ray’s Donuts, 7332 Tara Blvd. in Jonesboro. Resident can also submit questions to Chief Roberts via Roberts’ Corner on...
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -With food prices soaring, DeKalb County leaders are working to help people out with a grocery giveaway. County leaders are giving out 5,000 boxes of groceries Saturday morning at eight different churches throughout DeKalb. The boxes have chicken, eggs, and fresh produce. “We do some on the...
