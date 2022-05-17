Man injured after shots fired outside west Fort Worth apartment complex, police say

A man was shot at outside an apartment complex in west Fort Worth while working on his car on Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the Sierra Gardens Apartments, located at 2232 Ridgmar Plaza, around 9 a.m. after a report of shots fired.

“Initial details indicate that an SUV pulled in to the parking lot and (someone inside) fired multiple rounds while a male was working on his vehicle,” police said. “The victim was grazed by one of the bullets, treated and released at the scene by MedStar personnel.”

The shooter fled the scene prior to police arrival. No one has been taken into custody as of Tuesday afternoon.

The investigation remains ongoing.