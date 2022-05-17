ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Biden calls white supremacy 'a poison' and slams those who 'profit' off the racist great replacement theory during remarks in Buffalo

By Bryan Metzger
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LOsxr_0fh7wFmk00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15IgMI_0fh7wFmk00
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden lay a wreath at the Tops grocery store in Buffalo, New York on May 17, 2022.

Nicholas Kamm / AFP via Getty Images

  • Biden called white supremacy a "poison" during remarks in Buffalo after a deadly weekend shooting.
  • The president also condemned those who "profit" from spreading great replacement theory.
  • Congressional Democrats have blamed Fox News and Republicans for the shooting. But Biden stopped short.

Speaking at an event in Buffalo following the fatal shooting of 10 people at a supermarket, President Joe Biden labeled white supremacy a "poison" and condemned those who spread the racist "great replacement theory."

Biden drew a link on Tuesday between other recent mass shootings, as well as the 2017 "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, and the shooting in Buffalo as being part of the same broad current within American politics.

"White supremacy is a poison. It's a poison," Biden declared, "running through our body politic, that's been allowed to fester and grow right in front of our eyes. No more.

The suspected shooter, 18-year-old Payton Gendron, was an avowed white nationalist who subscribed to a form of what's known as "great replacement theory," according to a compilation of messages written by someone who identified as Gendron. The great replacement theory posits that non-white immigrants are diluting the racial purity and cohesion of the country,

"I condemn those who spread the lie for power, political game and for profit," said Biden, without naming anyone person or entity in particular.

Versions of the theory have been promoted by Fox News' Tucker Carlson and Republican members of Congress, most notably House Republican Conference Chair Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York . Most frequently, arguments about replacement theory are framed in terms of voter power, with Republicans arguing that Democrats want to use immigration to dilute Republican votes.

"Radical Democrats are planning their most aggressive move yet: a PERMANENT ELECTION INSURRECTION," a September ad from Stefanik read. "Their plan to grant amnesty to 11 MILLION illegal immigrants will overthrow our current electorate and create a permanent liberal majority in Washington."

On Tuesday, House Democratic leaders condemned Stefanik by name at their weekly press conference, with House Democratic Caucus Chair Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York calling her an "unserious person" while arguing that "history is going to condemn her behavior."

And Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York slammed Fox News and Tucker Carlson for promoting the theory on Monday.

"The message is not always explicit, but we've all seen the pattern," Schumer said in a floor speech. "Every time MAGA Republicans or pundits vilify wrongly immigrants and call them 'invaders,' every time they falsely claim that millions of undocumented people cast ballots in our elections, every time loud, bigoted voices bemoan the disintegration of a 'classic America' the subtext is clear."

But Biden kept his remarks general.

"Hate and fear are being given too much oxygen by those who pretend to love America," said Biden. "Or don't understand America."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 5

Related
POLITICO

Joe Manchin announced Wednesday that he would vote against a bill to provide abortion protections. That means not even a simple Senate majority will vote for it.

The West Virginia Democrat said the bill goes further than codifying Roe v. Wade. The latest: Joe Manchin opposes Democrats’ abortion rights bill the Senate is voting on Wednesday, ensuring that the legislation will not even receive a simple majority. The West Virginia Democrat, who generally supports abortion restrictions,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Buffalo, NY
Government
Buffalo, NY
Society
State
Virginia State
City
Buffalo, NY
Daily Mail

ESPN anchor Sage Steele sues after she was benched for speaking out against 'sick' vaccine mandates and Barack Obama's decision to call himself black

ESPN anchor Sage Steele is suing the network for violating her free-speech rights after she was benched for publicly criticizing her employer's COVID-19 vaccine mandate and former President Barack Obama's decision to call himself black. Steele, who is bi-racial, claims ESPN temporarily benched her and forced her to issue an...
NFL
Daily Mail

The Democratic Party and Kamala Harris are ranked the most UNPOPULAR out of nine political figures and institutions including Trump, Biden, DeSantis, Disney the Supreme Court and the Republican Party, new poll shows

The Democratic Party and Vice President Kamala Harris are less popular and viewed more unfavorably than the Republican Party, former President Donald Trump and even Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. A new NBC News poll published Monday shows that when Americans were asked their feelings towards entities and individuals, the Democratic...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Elise Stefanik
Person
Hakeem Jeffries
Fox News

Gowdy tells protesters: You're free to peacefully protest the law, but you're not free to disregard it

"Sunday Night in America" host Trey Gowdy scolded the groups of protestors that gathered outside the homes of Supreme Court justices over the weekend, arguing on his show that while they are free to peacefully protest the law, they are "most assuredly" not welcome to intimidate or harass the justices and their families for a "perceived higher ideal."
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poison#White Supremacy#Republicans#Great Replacement#Democrats#First#Getty Images Biden#Fox News#American
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris former spokesperson Symone Sanders says claims of a rift between VP and Biden are 'palace intrigue,' claims 'chaos' in her office is 'overreported' and hints negative stories are sexist

Vice President Kamala Harris' former spokesperson Symone Sanders knocked down rumors of a rift between Harris and President Joe Biden suggesting journalists are just thirsty for some drama. 'There's a lot of chatter and I just feel like people need - I don't know. Well, I do know. There's palace...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris shunned Biden and decided NOT to appear in a video with him about student loan forgiveness because she didn't want to become the 'face' of the response with progressive Democrats calling to wipe all debts

Vice President Kamala Harris reportedly backed out of appearing in a video with President Biden on student loan forgiveness, not wanting to become the public face of a matter on which the administration was unlikely to satisfy progressives. In early April, Harris' office began collaborating with Biden's on a video...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Business Insider

Business Insider

499K+
Followers
32K+
Post
249M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy