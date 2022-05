I started Ridgefield Art on Main in 2018 (not to be confused with the Art Walk). It was just a small group of artists who wanted to bring fine art to everyone. It was a ton of effort but during the pandemic, Art on Main got shut down entirely. The newly founded RPAC Gallery on Main shut down to the public as well, and my studio was closed, so I doubled down on making art publicly.

RIDGEFIELD, CT ・ 21 HOURS AGO