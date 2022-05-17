ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Santana: FBI Reveals The Secret Agenda Behind Anaheim’s Sale of Angel Stadium

By norberto-santana-jr
 4 days ago

Bribery, wire fraud, false statements, obstruction of justice and witness tampering. That’s how federal agents on Monday publicly characterized the efforts of Anaheim Mayor Harry Sidhu, the city’s main negotiator with the LA Angels, in the bid to quickly sell off the public stadium and 150 acres of land around it...

OC Fair Feels Echoes of Anaheim FBI Corruption Probe

The FBI corruption probe into an exclusive “cabal” of powerful people who allegedly control Anaheim from behind the scenes has also put a spotlight on the relationships between board members on the OC Fairgrounds, of all places. As it turns out, a seatholder on the fairgrounds’ Governor-appointed Board...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
OC Human Relations Commission offers condolences in wake of Laguna Woods shooting

When we hear about senseless acts of violence such as the ones that took place in Dallas, Houston, and Buffalo, our hearts hurt and feel for the lives that were lost and affected. It is another thing entirely when we hear that it’s happened in our own backyard – it becomes more nuanced and real. On Sunday morning, the Irvine Taiwanese Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods became a target of hate, and the impact of this shooting has reverberated throughout the County specifically in the senior Taiwanese American community. Hate activity in Orange County has steadily been on the rise nationally and locally. In Orange County, there has been an overall 42% increase in hate crimes since 2014. The Orange County 2020 Hate Crimes report indicated an 1800% increase in incidents motivated by anti-Asian hate. These increases span the racial/ethnic, religious, gender, sexual orientation, and other forms of violent hate.
LAGUNA WOODS, CA
OCFA and Sharon Quirk Silva invite you to learn summer safety tips

The public is invited to learn summer safety tips that cover general public safety, home safety especially in regards to fires and wildires, and awareness of vector control safety relating to mosquitos and other bugs and varmints. Other topics will include barbecue and pool safety. The event will be held...
BUENA PARK, CA
Senator Dave Min condemns mass shooting against Irvine Taiwanese parishioners

Senator Dave Min (D-Irvine) issued the following statement in response to new information that the mass shooting in Laguna Woods is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation as a federal hate crime. “What happened yesterday to Taiwanese parishioners is traumatic and devastating to the entire Orange County community....
IRVINE, CA
Weekly message from Neighborhood Church: Being brave in a world of fear

2 Timothy 1:7 for God gave us a spirit not of fear but of power and love and self-control. It has been horrible! The news and social media are lit-up with images, stories, and the tragedy of more mass-shootings. One in Buffalo, New York. Shoppers were out picking up groceries for the week at the Tops market. One older woman was picking up food for her church, and an angry 18-year-old young man took her life along with 9 others. The New York Times is reporting the killing spree was racially motivated. That was Saturday. The very next day another shooter, this time in Orange County, California, went into a church, according to the Los Angeles Times and as he started shooting, a doctor did all he could to subdue the assailant. The doctor lost his life. Many others were injured. Now take in the war in Ukraine, the lingering possibilities of another variant COVID-type virus, the slap of reality as gas costs more, food costs more, out to eat costs more, services like housecleaning, yard maintenance, and almost everything costs more. Now add the anger of people out and about. I saw a woman lose it in the grocery store because someone got in her way as she was coming down the aisle. The guy behind me was honking up a storm because I had stopped for a pedestrian, who had the right of way. In all this, fear can creep in and make us shy away or disengage. Yet our world needs people to step up and be brave in a world of fear.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, May 22, 2022

Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, May 22, 2022:. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 72. Light west wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Tonight:. Patchy fog after 11pm. Otherwise, increasing clouds,...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Seal Beach Police to participate in 2022 Special Olympics Torch Run

The Seal Beach Police Department will be participating in the 36th annual Torch Run for Special Olympics Southern California on Friday, June 10, 2022. For 36 years, the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Southern California has been the largest public awareness vehicle and grassroots fundraiser with more than 3,500 officers in Southern California championing acceptance and inclusion. The Law Enforcement Torch Run is represented in all 50 U.S. states, Canadian provinces and 46 nations with 97,000 officers around the world, raising more than half a billion dollars since its inception in 1981. The Law Enforcement Torch Run in Southern California is one of the leading programs in the world, raising $1.54 million in 2019 with participants representing 200 law enforcement agencies.
SEAL BEACH, CA
Panoringan: Building A Better Breakfast/Brunch – OC’s Newest Daytime Dinettes

Voice of OC’s food columnist — reporting on industry news, current events and trends. Panoringan’s prior work includes writing about food for eight years at the OC Weekly in which she interviewed more than 330 chefs, restauranteurs and industry professionals for her weekly “On the Line” column. She has been recognized by the Orange County Press Club and she also is a recurring guest on AM 830’s SoCal Restaurant Show.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
The Great Park Reboot: Will Residents Get A Voice This Time?

Irvine residents living in the Great Park are demanding a seat at the decision-making table, and want a say on what’s being built at the park largely financed on their property tax bills. The Great Park was originally pitched as the shining jewel of Orange County, a West Coast...
IRVINE, CA
Capo Unified Presents Trustees with Sample Ballot Measure for Potential Dana Hills Bond

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
DANA POINT, CA
Joe Stapleton Sets Newport Beach City Council Fundraising Record

Joe Stapleton’s campaign for City Council Member for District 1 has announced that $240,000 has been raised to date from nearly 500 donors. According to information from Stapleton’s campaign, that is a fundraising record and surpassing Councilman Duffield’s 2014 mark of $217,431. With six months to go...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Anaheim baseball team looks ready for the challenge in CIF Division 6 final

Jillian Albayati is scheduled to start on the mound Saturday for Anaheim. (Photo courtesy Mark Bausman, For OC Sports Zone). Anaheim High School’s baseball team has a couple star players but has gotten contributions up and down the lineup all season long to reach the CIF Division 6 championship game Saturday at 10 a.m. against Estancia at Goodwin Field on the Cal State Fullerton campus.
ANAHEIM, CA

