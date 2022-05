Mint House is one of several recent additions to New Orleans’ short-term rental market. Founded in 2017, the New York City-based company opened a location in the Warehouse District at 315 Girod St. in February. The property has 16 units ranging from one to three bedroom apartments, and it is one of 22 Mint House locations in 14 markets across the U.S.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO