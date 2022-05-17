ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OCC World Dance Celebration will feature music, storytelling from around the globe

Cover picture for the articleOrange Coast College will hold its annual World Dance Celebration on Friday, May 20 at 7:30 p.m. in the Robert B. Moore Theatre. This year’s showcase will showcase the...

GOOD VIBRATIONS AND LIBERATION: JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION

“It feels so good to be alive! Got all my family by my side.”. Segerstrom Center for the Arts expands its Juneteenth Celebration this year with a weekend long festival of events– Good Vibrations and Liberation! – on the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza, Friday, June 17- Sunday, June 19.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Come to the Getty+ Long Beach Summer Festival!

In celebration of the Getty Center’s 25th Anniversary, J. Paul Getty Trust is partnering up with neighborhoods across Los Angeles to produce ten bespoke community-centric festivals that embrace the local community and showcase Getty-inspired programming. The objective of Getty25 is to celebrate the joy of art throughout Los Angeles by meeting people where they live and creating enduring community partnerships for years to come.
LONG BEACH, CA
Weekly message from Neighborhood Church: Being brave in a world of fear

2 Timothy 1:7 for God gave us a spirit not of fear but of power and love and self-control. It has been horrible! The news and social media are lit-up with images, stories, and the tragedy of more mass-shootings. One in Buffalo, New York. Shoppers were out picking up groceries for the week at the Tops market. One older woman was picking up food for her church, and an angry 18-year-old young man took her life along with 9 others. The New York Times is reporting the killing spree was racially motivated. That was Saturday. The very next day another shooter, this time in Orange County, California, went into a church, according to the Los Angeles Times and as he started shooting, a doctor did all he could to subdue the assailant. The doctor lost his life. Many others were injured. Now take in the war in Ukraine, the lingering possibilities of another variant COVID-type virus, the slap of reality as gas costs more, food costs more, out to eat costs more, services like housecleaning, yard maintenance, and almost everything costs more. Now add the anger of people out and about. I saw a woman lose it in the grocery store because someone got in her way as she was coming down the aisle. The guy behind me was honking up a storm because I had stopped for a pedestrian, who had the right of way. In all this, fear can creep in and make us shy away or disengage. Yet our world needs people to step up and be brave in a world of fear.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Exchange Club Honors Lifeguards of the Year for 2020, 2021

The article you're about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers' businesses have been impacted. That's why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider's program here. Thank you.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
OCFA and Sharon Quirk Silva invite you to learn summer safety tips

The public is invited to learn summer safety tips that cover general public safety, home safety especially in regards to fires and wildires, and awareness of vector control safety relating to mosquitos and other bugs and varmints. Other topics will include barbecue and pool safety. The event will be held...
BUENA PARK, CA
Lakewood holding Memorial Day ceremony at Del Valle Park on May 30

Lakewood residents are invited to join in the city’s annual tribute to the men and women who have sacrificed their lives while serving in the United States armed forces, as well as to honor the members of local veterans organizations who have died during the past year. The Memorial...
LAKEWOOD, CA
Newport Beach Lifeguards are Dedicated to Keeping Beachgoers Safe

America’s coastline measures 95,471 miles, give or take a few yards. Of that total, 6.2 iconic miles (give or take a few feet) belong to the city of Newport Beach. Not counting Newport’s many attractions, from shopping to dining to the arts, it is the Pacific that draws upwards of 10 million visitors annually to the city’s well-maintained sands and enticing surf.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Ryan Lemmon Senior Baseball Showcase wraps up Saturday with three games

Empire League players get ready to take the field for Friday’s game with the Century League. (Photo: OC Sports Zone, Tim Burt). The 25th annual Ryan Lemmon Senior Showcase wraps up with three more games Saturday, May 21, at Ryan Lemmon Stadium in Irvine. The Orange League takes on...
IRVINE, CA
Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, May 21, 2022

Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, May 21, 2022:. Patchy drizzle before 11am. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 71. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Tonight:. Patchy fog after 11pm. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low around 57. South wind 5 to 10...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
PROGRESS in Lending Names DocMagic Director of Client Services to 2022 Most Powerful Women in Fintech List

TORRANCE, Calif. /California Newswire/ — DocMagic, Inc., the premier provider of fully-compliant loan document generation, regulatory compliance, and comprehensive eMortgage services, announced that its director of client services, Lori Johnson, has been recognized by PROGRESS in Lending Association as a leading female technology professional in the mortgage industry. Now...
TORRANCE, CA
Voice of OC Publisher Norberto Santana Jr to Receive Prestigious Robert G. McGruber Award From Nation’s Top News Editors for Diversity Leadership

Voice of OC Publisher Norberto Santana Jr will be recognized this week by the nation’s top news editors for his leadership in training and hiring diverse news leaders. “Your unselfish contributions as an investigative reporter, editor, mentor, lecturer and now as editor and publisher of the Voice of Orange County stand out as a journalist who has worked to elevate others and serve his community. You were nominated by your staff, in itself a heartfelt recognition.” said News Leaders Association President Manny Garcia, who serves as the Executive Editor of the Austin American Statesman newspaper, in announcing the Robert G McGruder Award for Diversity Leadership.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
OC Human Relations Commission offers condolences in wake of Laguna Woods shooting

When we hear about senseless acts of violence such as the ones that took place in Dallas, Houston, and Buffalo, our hearts hurt and feel for the lives that were lost and affected. It is another thing entirely when we hear that it’s happened in our own backyard – it becomes more nuanced and real. On Sunday morning, the Irvine Taiwanese Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods became a target of hate, and the impact of this shooting has reverberated throughout the County specifically in the senior Taiwanese American community. Hate activity in Orange County has steadily been on the rise nationally and locally. In Orange County, there has been an overall 42% increase in hate crimes since 2014. The Orange County 2020 Hate Crimes report indicated an 1800% increase in incidents motivated by anti-Asian hate. These increases span the racial/ethnic, religious, gender, sexual orientation, and other forms of violent hate.
LAGUNA WOODS, CA
PHOTOS: Tesoro celebrates first CIF championship with 3-0 victory over Fullerton

Tesoro players and coaches celebrate after capturing the CIF Division 4 title Saturday. (Photos: Fernando M. Donado, For OC Sports Zone). Tesoro High School right-hander Coleton Dahl dominated, striking out 11 batters over six innings to lead the Titans to a 3-0 victory over Fullerton in the CIF Division 4 championship game Saturday afternoon before a near capacity crowd at Cal State Fullerton’s Goodwin Field.
FULLERTON, CA
Joe Stapleton Sets Newport Beach City Council Fundraising Record

Joe Stapleton’s campaign for City Council Member for District 1 has announced that $240,000 has been raised to date from nearly 500 donors. According to information from Stapleton’s campaign, that is a fundraising record and surpassing Councilman Duffield’s 2014 mark of $217,431. With six months to go...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA

