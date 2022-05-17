ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kyle Richards teases ‘complicated and complex’ feud with Kathy Hilton

By Eileen Reslen, Nicki Gostin
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GFsvH_0fh7uhNO00

Kyle Richards says her “complex” feud with sister Kathy Hilton has been made even more complicated by the fact they’re on TV together.

“It’s so complicated and complex. All I can say is, we’re family and we’re going to have these moments,” the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star exclusively told Page Six at the 2022 NBCUniversal Upfront in New York City Monday.

“I feel like my sisters and I, we have arguments, we make up, we’re blood. I don’t know if everyone is like that. The fact that we’re on television complicates things.”

Hilton joined “RHOBH” as a “friend of” the “Housewives” in Season 11.

Despite reality TV apparently adding to their rift, Richards, 53, said she has always been supportive of her big sister, 63, coming on board the show.

“A lot of people think, ‘Wait, are you upset that they put Kathy on the show?'” the reality star told us before clarifying, “It was my idea.”

“I went to [Bravo] and said, ‘I think my sister would be great on the show. She’s so funny and we’re in such a good place,’” she added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C5BF0_0fh7uhNO00
Richards and Hilton got along well and had some funny moments during “RHOBH” Season 11.
NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

“And then I went to Kathy and said, ‘What do you think about being on the show?’ and she said, ‘I don’t know.’ So it was actually me that pushed for it.”

Richards and Hilton appeared to be on good terms in Season 11, but the sisters seemed to have a falling out while filming for Season 12, which premiered just last week.

Richards confirmed on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” on May 11 that she and Hilton stopped speaking due to a “rough patch” during the most recent season.

However, the mother of four told Cohen, 53, that the death by suicide of a mutual childhood friend had brought the sisters back together.

Richards also told us that despite her “history of fighting” with Hilton and her other sister, Kim Richards, she was “naive” because she “really thought we would never fight again.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D6SNm_0fh7uhNO00
Sources tell us the trio are “on good terms” these days.
FilmMagic

In 2015, the actress-producer began developing a scripted series called “American Woman,” which she said was loosely inspired by their late mother, Kathleen Richards.

Hilton and Kim were against the idea, and Kyle’s decision to move forward with the show sparked a years-long feud.

“I really thought we would never get in an argument again,” the “RHOBH” star told Page Six. “We didn’t talk for so long, [and] it was so painful for us and our children, and I was like we would never put ourselves in that position again.”

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Who's the Richest Real Housewife of Beverly Hills? Here Are Their Net Worths Ranked

It’s no secret that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast enjoys the finer things in life. Many of them acquired wealth on their own through acting, fashion, restaurants, music, and other ventures. Several castmates have also been married to (and divorced from) with some of the city’s richest men, who have showered them with gifts and contributed to their millions.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Reality Tea

Andy Cohen Reveals Which Real Housewives He Is Closest With

It’s no secret that Andy Cohen has his favorites. The Watch What Happens Live host and Bravo executive is the man who started it all. And with that, comes kinship with those he has seen rise to reality fame with him. But there’s definitely a line between boss and friend. It’s one that Andy recently […] The post Andy Cohen Reveals Which Real Housewives He Is Closest With appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Teresa Giudice Confirms Dina Manzo Was The Reason Dolores Catania Wasn’t Invited To Her Engagement Party

Teresa Giudice and her loyalty clause in friendship is central to the Real Housewives of New Jersey. It’s started many fights and ended many friendships. And that loyalty was put to the test when it came to who Tre would invite to her engagement party. Teresa announced her engagement to Luis “Louie” Ruelas in October […] The post Teresa Giudice Confirms Dina Manzo Was The Reason Dolores Catania Wasn’t Invited To Her Engagement Party appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Page Six

Lisa Hochstein’s husband, Lenny, gets handsy with new woman amid breakup rumors

“Real Housewives of Miami” star Lisa Hochstein’s husband, Lenny Hochstein, fueled breakup rumors after getting handsy with another woman Friday night. The plastic surgeon, 55, was caught showing PDA with a mystery brunette while hanging out in front of Miami hotspot Prime 112 in a viral TikTok video posted Sunday. “[Lenny] came in and looked like he was on a double date with this girl and another couple,” a spy tells Page Six, adding, “They had a long dinner and drinks.”  We’re told Lisa, 39, is completely shocked Lenny is not even trying to hide that he is seeing someone new. A friend of...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Richards
Person
Kim Richards
Person
Andy Cohen
Person
Kathy Hilton
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

TV Host Files for Divorce After 2 Years of Marriage

Charissa Thompson is throwing in the towel on her brief marriage. The sportscaster has filed official documents to end her two-year marriage. The Blast reports that the Fox NFL Kickoff host wants to end her marriage to Kyle Thousand, a sports agent. She lists "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split. The pair exchanged nuptials at the height of the pandemic in Dec. 2020 but per Thompson's divorce documents, they separated just one year later in 2021. The date of separation can be important due to division of finances and assets when the time is right.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Kim Kardashian fans think Pete Davidson dropped a clue he’s secretly LIVING with star & her four kids in $60M LA mansion

PETE Davidson may be living in Los Angeles now after fans claim he dropped a big clue he's secretly living with girlfriend Kim Kardashian. During his recent stand-up return at the Netflix Is A Joke festival, the SNL funnyman took a few shots at Kim's ex-husband, Kanye West, before launching into one joke about the rapper becoming his family's housekeeper.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teases#Reality Tv#Nbcuniversal Upfront#Nbcu Photo Bank#Getty Images
StyleCaster

Scott Just Revealed if Kourtney’s Kids Were at Her Wedding to Travis Amid Fears They’re ‘Losing Their Dad’

Click here to read the full article. Fun in the sun? While Kravis legal wedding, a big question remains: Did Kourtney Kardashian’s kids attend her wedding to Travis Barker? It doesn’t appear so. While Kourtney and Travis got legally married, Kourtney’s ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick, posted their kids on his Instagram on May 15, 2022. The Poosh founder and Scott share three kids together: Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7. “Just me and my boy,” Scott captioned one of his posts as his kids had fun in a pool. The post came at the same time their mom got legally married...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
OK! Magazine

Inside Erika Jayne & Lisa Rinna's Shocking Fight: Why Their Friendship Was 'Ending'

The cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has opened up like never before. Ahead of the premiere of the highly anticipated season 12, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne and Kyle Richards spilled all of the tea on the high stakes drama that will unfold when the hit series returns on May 11th. During a Monday, April 25, appearance on former costar Teddi Mellencamp's podcast "Two T's In A Pod," the Rinna Beauty founder, 58, and the Pretty Mess author, 50, revealed their longtime friendship hit a snag during filming. GARCELLE BEAUVAIS MOCKS ERIKA JAYNE FOR THROWING HER BOOK IN...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Kelly Ripa's surprising revelation about son Michael

Kelly Ripa's three children have grown in front of Live with Kelly and Ryan viewer's eyes, and are often spoken about by their proud mum. However, the popular chat show host made a surprising revelation about her firstborn, Michael, 24, revealing that he didn't want his famous mum talking about him on television for a decade.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
People

Julie and Todd Chrisley Wish Son Grayson Happy 16th Birthday as They Face First Day of Court

Julie and Todd Chrisley are celebrating their youngest son's milestone birthday as the first day of their federal trial begins. The Chrisley Knows Best stars — who are facing charges of tax evasion and bank fraud, among others — each penned a sweet note to son Grayson, who turned 16 Monday, with Todd writing, "@graysonchrisley this day 16 years ago was one of the greatest days of our lives, I thank God each day all day long for blessing us with you and I love you more than words could ever express, with all my heart Thank you for just being you."
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

'Makes my stomach sick': Christina Haack's ex Ant Anstead blasts her again for using son as 'puppet' on Instagram for 'commercial gain' amid ugly custody war

Ant Anstead recently accused his ex-wife Christina Hall of exploiting their son Hudson for financial gain on social media but is now defending his right to share snaps of the toddler online. The 43-year-old was branded a hypocrite by a fan of Christina's who called him out in an Instagram...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Page Six

Page Six

107K+
Followers
12K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy