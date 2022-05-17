Grand Jury decides no charges in road rage shooting near Auburn elementary school

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A Lee County Grand Jury has decided no charges will be filed in the February road rage incident that led to a shooting along Richland Road in front of an elementary school as children were being dropped off by their families and buses to begin their day.

Febuary 3, 2022: Shooting scene in front of Richland Road Elementary

The Lee County District Attorney’s Office has notified the United States Attorney’s Office and additional federal authorities regarding the possibility of any federal charges in the shooting near the school.

Auburn police say the shooting happened during the busy morning drop-off around 7:40 a.m. Thursday, February 3, 2022. An APD School Resource Officer assigned to Richland Road School observed two males engaged in a physical altercation in the roadway. The officer responded directly and heard what appeared to be a gunshot. The individual who discharged the firearm was immediately taken into custody. First responders realized the other party had sustained a gunshot wound in the lower abdomen and was provided lifesaving measures until EMS arrived on the scene. He was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional by a Life Saver helicopter. The incident did not occur within and was not related to the school. However, the nearby school was placed in a “secure in place” mode as a precaution.

Initially, no arrests were made by police, and the case was presented to a Lee County Grand Jury to decide if charges would be filed. This week, the Lee County District Attorney’s Office confirmed no charges would be filed. District Attorney Jessica Ventiere released the following statement:

“A Grand Jury is a panel of 18 randomly selected Lee County Citizens. The purpose of the Grand Jury is to hear testimony from witnesses and review evidence to determine if probable cause exists to support criminal charges. Under Alabama law, Grand Jury proceedings are deemed confidential. However, when it is in the public interest, the District Attorney may disclose limited information pertaining to the results of a particular presentment. The facts and evidence regarding the February 3, 2022, road rage incident on Richland Road, Auburn, Alabama, were presented to a Lee County Grand Jury in April. Evidence was presented to the Grand Jury for their determination as to whether probable cause exists for any criminal charges against the involved parties. The Grand Jury did not find probable cause existed for criminal charges. As a result, the case was no-billed. As part of the investigation and consideration of potential criminal charges, we have notified the United States Attorney’s Office, as well as additional federal authorities regarding the possibility of any federal charges. In order to comply with Grand Jury confidentially laws, this will be our only statement.”

– Jessica Ventiere, Lee County District Attorney

APD advises drivers to stay calm and non-confrontational in any situation. If you feel you are in danger, please call 911.

The identities of those involved have not been released. News 3 will keep you updated on if any federal charges are filed in the shooting.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.