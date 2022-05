BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - An armed 16-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday in Beloit after allegedly pointing a gun at the witness who reported him to police. The Beloit Police Department stated its officers were called just after 3 p.m. Tuesday to the 1300 block of Porter Avenue when someone who knew the juvenile reported that he was wearing a ski mask and standing outside of the vehicle.

BELOIT, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO