South Carolina governor signs transgender sports ban bill

Denver Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s governor has quietly signed into law a bill that would ban transgender students from playing girls’ or women’s sports in public schools and colleges....

Christian Symond
4d ago

The fact that this is controversial is absurd. Let Trans athletes compete against eachother in their own league. Funny all the Woman's rights warriors are MIA on this.

T.N.
4d ago

what's fair is fair. this is only fair that boys compete against boys and girls compete against girls! There shall only be two "real" genders: boy, girl, which God has made.

