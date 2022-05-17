South Carolina governor signs transgender sports ban bill

(CBS4) – A First Alert Weather Day in Colorado meant some graduating seniors celebrated commencement in true Colorado fashion. Some schools had to act and think quickly to move their outdoor events somewhere else that was sheltered from Mother Nature. There were the traditional caps and gowns, but for Evergreen High School, its graduation featured something unexpected, snow. The 2022 class graduated in open air at Red Rocks Amphitheater. (credit: CBS) “I’m excited. I think it’s going to be different than other graduation and more memorable,” a graduate named Kaitlyn said. Perhaps memorable in a very cold and wet way. The class of 2022...

