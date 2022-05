(Radio Iowa) – A senate committee has voted to spend a million dollars to replace security cameras and enhance security in the Iowa Capitol Complex. Senator Janet Petersen of Des Moines says she’s grateful. “As many of you know, we have had a number of threats on this building,” Petersen says.A 23-year-old man was charged with vandalism in early 2020 after breaking into the Capitol on a Sunday morning. Surveillance camera footage showed he made it all he way onto the floor of the Iowa Senate.

IOWA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO