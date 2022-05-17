ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, CO

Louisville suspect convicted, sentenced to prison in murder of 77-year-old

By Stephanie Butzer
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hoC59_0fh7tmko00

DENVER — A Louisville man accused of killing a 77-year-old in Denver in November 2021 and threatening to kill police has been sentenced to prison.

Brian Murray pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 60 years in prison.

Murray had been arrested by Louisville police on Nov. 14, 2021 at a hotel after he threatened to commit suicide by cop, according to the Boulder District Attorney's Office and an affidavit for his arrest.

Louisville Police Department

He called 911 several times and reported to dispatchers he wanted to be shot by the police, that he was watching officers arrive and that he had a gun, according to the affidavit. He was taken into custody for a mental health hold and was taken to a hospital. But he left the hospital before a mental health evaluation could be done. The affidavit says the hospital said it did not have the staffing to physically control him because of his size.

On Nov. 16, Murray again called Louisville police and turned himself in to complete the mental health evaluation. He claimed to have thrown away a gun near a gas station but did not help officers find it. The following day, the district attorney's office recommended he be held on a $25,000 cash-only bond, but the judge granted a $7,500 personal recognizance bond with pre-trial supervision, said Shannon Carbone, a spokesperson for the Boulder District Attorney's Office.

Police found the gun Murray had thrown away on Nov. 17 and prosecutors obtained another warrant on a charge of possession of a weapon by a previous offender. But officers could not find Murray after his release on bond, the DA's office said.

A source confirmed to Denver7 that Murray was then involved in the death of 77-year-old William “Stu” Hoebel in Denver near Cheesman Park from Nov. 18. Hoebel died of asphyxia and blunt force injuries, according to the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner, and his stolen vehicle was later recovered , though the authorities did not say where.

Denver Police Department
William “Stu” Hoebel

Murray failed to show up for a Nov. 19 appearance in court.

The district attorney's office said Murray called Louisville police again on Nov. 22 and said he would "go out in a blaze of glory" and threatened to kill officers. At this point, the FBI was brought in to help locate him.

He was arrested in California on Nov. 22.

Comments / 0

Related
9NEWS

Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of Aurora teen

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) said Friday a suspect was arrested the day before in the fatal shooting of a teenager in March. APD said the suspect in the death of 15-year-old Christian Lopez is a 16-year-old boy, and his name was not being released because he is a juvenile. He was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder, according to police.
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Juvenile Arrested In March Shooting Death of Teen

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Aurora have arrested the suspect wanted in the deadly shooting of a 16-year-old in March. The Hispanic juvenile male was arrested on Thursday for the March 11 shooting. (credit CBS) The 16-year-old victim was found at an apartment complex in the 17200 block of East Asbury Circle just to the south of Overland High School. He died after being taken to the hospital. (credit CBS) The suspect, also 16 years old, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and remains in custody on a no-bond hold.
AURORA, CO
1230 ESPN

Colorado Man Wanted For Murder Caught After Stealing Cop Car

A Colorado man wanted for murder is facing a slew of charges after being caught stealing a cop car and racking up numerous charges in the process. The Colorado man has been identified as 32-year-old Osemeke Uwadibie and is facing numerous charges. Uwadibie first caught the eye of police after being named a suspect in a homicide in which the man was confirmed to have been inside the deceased's Colorado Springs apartment.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Bond, CO
State
California State
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Louisville, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Louisville, CO
KKTV

Colorado law enforcement officer charged in daughter’s shooting death

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado law enforcement officer and his wife are both charged in the recent shooting death of their young daughter. Police rushed to a home in the Front Range town of Frederick on May 8 after getting a 911 call reporting a shooting. They found a 3-year-old child suffering critical injuries. Despite life-saving efforts at a nearby hospital, she later died. She has since been identified as Avery Elaine Eskam.
WELD COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Remains of missing Colorado mom found

LONGMONT, Colo. (KKTV) - Years after a Colorado woman went missing, her remains were recovered. On Thursday, officials with the City of Longmont and the 20th Judicial District Attorney’s Office provided an update on the tragic case. Rita Gutierrez-Garcia was last seen alive by friends in Longmont on March 18, 2018. Juan Figueroa Jr. was identified as a suspect early into the investigation.
LONGMONT, CO
CBS Denver

11 People Indicted On Major Denver Auto Theft Ring; 1 Suspect, Esequiel Gomez, Still On The Run

By Danielle Chavira DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver District Attorney’s Office announced it will prosecute 11 people accused of stealing at least 130 vehicles including camping trailers as well as firearms. The group was part of an organized crime ring. Authorities are still looking for one outstanding suspect – Esequiel Gomez, 33. The group victimized across the Denver-metro area, prosecutors say, amounting to $3 million in stolen property between Feb. 4 and May 11. The district attorney’s office says they used the money to buy methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl. The defendants allegedly used electronic key programmers to bypass key fobs for new and luxury...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Prison#Fbi#Mental Health#Violent Crime
The Denver Gazette

Denver grand jury indicts 11 people in connection with auto theft ring

A Denver grand jury indicted 11 people in connection with an auto theft ring that stole more than $3 million in vehicles and other property across the metro. Prosecutors said the defendants stole guns, trailers and at least 130 vehicles. They are also accused of stealing identities to finance their methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl addictions, according to the Denver District Attorney's Office. The jury indicted the defendants on 74 charges,...
DENVER, CO
KXRM

Pueblo woman arrested for embezzling $240K from former employer

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo County Sheriff’s detectives arrested a 52-year-old woman on Thursday on a felony warrant in connection with the embezzlement of more than $240,000 from a Pueblo West business where she had been employed. In January 2020, detectives were notified by an owner of P&A Flooring that there had been thousands of dollars […]
PUEBLO, CO
9NEWS

Adams County deputy, wife charged in daughter's death

FREDERICK, Colorado — An Adams County deputy and his wife both face charges in connection with the death of their three-year-old daughter, according to the Weld County District Attorney's Office. The Frederick Police Department (FPD) issued summons to Elaine and Brett Eskam charging each of them with six counts...
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRDO News Channel 13

Arrest Affidavit: Colorado Springs woman arrested in murder for hire plot

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs woman faces murder in the first degree-solicitation charge after allegedly asking her boyfriend to find someone to kill her ex-boyfriend. According to an arrest affidavit obtained by 13 Investigates, Marty Jorgensen went to the police on Monday to report his live-in girlfriend, Vanessa Lavaty, had asked him The post Arrest Affidavit: Colorado Springs woman arrested in murder for hire plot appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

1 in custody following a crash and fake 911 call about a shooting in downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman is in custody and another person is on the run following a fake 911 call and a crash in downtown Colorado Springs on Friday. At about 2:15 p.m., police received a report of an alleged shooting near the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum. Officers swarmed in area near the museum, but there was no evidence a shooting actually took place.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

 https://denver7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy