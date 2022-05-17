ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mom’s genius hack removes splinters in seconds with no scary needle

By H. J. Hayes
The US Sun
 4 days ago

REMOVING a splinter can be scary for kids, especially if parents use a sharp pair of tweezers or a needle to ease out the wooden sliver.

One parent shared a clever, painless hack for removing splinters – and it works so quickly, your child won't have time to fuss.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jo0UH_0fh7teh000
A mom named Tanya shared her smart hack for removing splinters Credit: TikTok
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EbbPC_0fh7teh000
The strategy requires a standard oral syringe with the tip cut off Credit: TikTok

Mom and small business owner Tanya, who doesn't use her last name on social media, shared the brilliant hack on TikTok, where her video racked up 7.8 million views.

Tanya started off the tutorial by recounting an all-too-common scenario.

"Alright, moms," she began. "You know when your kids have a sliver, and you're like, 'oh, let me just poke it out with tweezers!' and they're kicking and screaming and crying?"

"I got you," Tanya assured. Then, she pulled out an oral syringe, the type of medicine dropper that often comes with over-the-counter and prescription medications.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EKPiR_0fh7teh000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w3quc_0fh7teh000

"I know you all have one of these," Tanya said. "Snip off the top."

She showed the new opening where the tip of the dropper had been. The syringe now had a wide, round, and flat opening.

Tanya demonstrated the hack on her daughter, who had a splinter in her hand.

"Find the tip of the sliver, where it goes in the hand," Tanya instructed.

She placed the new flat opening over the splinter, flush with the skin, to make a seal.

"Gently put it over, pull it up, and it comes right out," she said, drawing up the plunger of the syringe.

Suction from the syringe pulled the splinter out of the skin without any digging or irritation.

"Throw a little peroxide on it, and you're all set," she concluded.

Commenters were amazed at Tanya's no-fuss hack.

"Storing this gem away for potential gramma days," one woman commented.

"I used sewing needles on myself," a dad commented. "Now that I know about this I will use it on my kids."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ts9Sj_0fh7teh000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZmJ7r_0fh7teh000

Humble Tanya just wished that she could've benefited from the hack earlier.

"I just want to know where this was when I was growing up," the mom said in the video.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uuwiA_0fh7teh000
Pulling up on the plunger drew the sliver of wood out from the skin Credit: TikTok

