Canton, NY

Local SUNY Canton grad earns two degrees

northcountrynow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJudson B. Foote III, of Hermon, earned two degrees from SUNY Canton...

www.northcountrynow.com

northcountrynow.com

Massena students build noodle bridge

Massena Central School students, from left, Vincent Monacelli, Drew Konkoski and Austin Furnace race to finish their spaghetti noodle bridge before time is up at Clarkson University STEM Education competition May 20. They were among 28 middle and high school teams participating in the event to create the strongest load-to-weight-ratio bridge. NCNow photo.
MASSENA, NY
northcountrynow.com

Ogdensburg Elks run in Warrior Challenge

Among participants in the 5th annual Warrior Challenge Run May 14 at Frog Hollow Farms, Potsdam, were the Ogdensburg Elks Lodge team members from left, Melissa Bouchey, Rick Powell, Liz Testani, MaryAnne Spencer, Jeff Spriggs, Brittany Vine, and Margaret Rider. The Wounded Warriors fundraiser was a 5K run with challenging obstacles. NCNow photo.
POTSDAM, NY
northcountrynow.com

Bear spotted in Norwood

This bear was spotted on Eel Pond Road in Norwood May 13. Photo submitted by Traci Moulton of Norwood.
NORWOOD, NY
Romesentinel.com

State police report recent arrests in region

The New York State Police announced the following recent arrests in Oneida, Herkimer and Madison counties:. • Matthew J. Lenhart, 19, of Verona, was charged on May 11 in Verona with second-degree menacing and fourth-degree possession of a weapon. • Anthony R. Davis, 32, of Watertown, Jefferson County, was charged...
HERKIMER, NY
City
Canton, NY
City
Hermon, NY
Canton, NY
Education
mylittlefalls.com

Matthew J. Rounds 1988 – 2022

Clinton – Matthew J. Rounds 33, of Clinton, NY, and a former Little Falls resident, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, May 14, 2022, from injuries sustained from an ATV accident. He was born on October 15, 1988, in Little Falls the son of Mabel I. (Carr) Rounds and the...
LITTLE FALLS, NY
News 8 WROC

Car drives off Watertown bridge, into Black River, driver safe

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The City of Watertown Fire Department has released details regarding a water rescue early Friday morning. According to the Fire Department, crews were dispatched at 5:41 a.m. on May 20 to a reported car in the Black River near the Eastern Boulevard Bridge in Watertown. Upon arrival, Watertown fire personnel found […]
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Watertown restaurant serves a last...lesson

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The old “Ruby Tuesday” restaurant off Arsenal Street was demolished last month to make way for a Chick-fil-A. But before it was torn down, Watertown firefighters got inside for hands-on training in a building they didn’t have to preserve. They practiced cutting...
WATERTOWN, NY
WCAX

Plattsburgh sees 12 water main breaks in one weekend

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The City of Plattsburgh is considering a State of Emergency after 12 water main breaks last weekend. Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest says the water system at Lake Country Village in the city collapsed last weekend impacting nearly 2 thousand people’s water. He said people were on emergency water from last Friday through Wednesday.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
Person
Jeremiah
Person
Josiah
flackbroadcasting.com

Two North Country residents involved in personal injury head-on in Lowville

LOWVILLE- A head-on collision Wednesday morning near Lowville, NY sent two drivers to a local hospital with unspecified injuries, authorities say. It happened right around 8:15 a.m., near the intersection of Number Three and Rice Roads. According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, April Haas, 49, of Carthage, NY was...
LOWVILLE, NY
wwnytv.com

Car goes into river; driver escapes & swims to shore

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It was a miraculous escape Friday morning. A Fort Drum soldier plunged his into the Black River and emerged unscathed. Watertown fire and police departments were called to Eastern Boulevard around 5:45 a.m. for reports of a driver who sunk his car into the Black River canal.
WATERTOWN, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clinton, Franklin, St. Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 16:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-21 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clinton; Franklin; St. Lawrence The National Weather Service in Burlington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Clinton County in northern New York Northern Franklin County in northern New York East central St. Lawrence County in northern New York * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 456 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Santa Clara, New York, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include Mooers, Altona, Bangor, Malone, Churubusco, Ellenburg Depot, Bryants Mill, Chateaugay, Lyon Mountain, Burke, Merrill, Lake Ozonia, Dickinson, Ellenburg, Santa Clara, Irona, Sciota, West Bangor, Mooers Forks and Dickinson Center. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLINTON COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Police probe of Morse death turned over to DA

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The long-awaited State Police investigation into the death of Watertown firefighter trainee Peyton Morse is finished. Morse died last March, after he stopped breathing and lost consciousness while training at the state Fire Academy in Montour Falls. Joe Fazzary, the Schuyler County District Attorney, told...
WATERTOWN, NY
News 12

Westport students ordered to shelter in place due to suspicious person report

Hundreds of students in Westport were ordered to shelter in place Thursday morning after reports of a suspicious person on campus. Extra police units were sent to both Staples High School and Bedford Middle School after officials couldn't verify the identity of the person walking alone between the two buildings.
wwnytv.com

Day 4 of Lacey trial: how did Jared Cook die?

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - How, exactly, did Jared Cook die?. That question was front and center at day four of the manslaughter trial of Cook’s girlfriend, Nicole Lacey. Lacey is accused of killing Cook by running him over with a car, outside the home they shared in Antwerp.
ANTWERP, NY
informnny.com

Canton man arrested following meth, weapon bust

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A major drug and weapon bust in the Village of Canton has led to the arrest of a local man. According to the Canton Police Department, a search warrant was executed on Apartment 5 located on State Street in the Village of Canton on May 19.
CANTON, NY
Adirondack Explorer

Attack of the caterpillars, the sequel

Spongy moths are beginning to hatch, repeat damage to trees. Miles and Kelly Moody’s Clinton County apple orchard was stripped bare of leaves and several 90-foot-tall pines were killed and had to be cut down, at considerable expense. Their difficulty is one small example of the widespread devastation caused...
CLINTON COUNTY, NY
NewsBreak
Education
flackbroadcasting.com

Lewis County man released on charges following brief pursuit in New Bremen

NEW BREMEN AND WATSON- A Lewis County man is faced with a swath of charges, including animal cruelty, following a brief pursuit Wednesday, authorities say. Jared G. Lehman, 37, of the town of Watson, is officially charged with misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest; unlawfully fleeing in a motor vehicle and reckless endangerment in the second-degree, all according to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
informnny.com

Lewis County man arrested on animal cruelty charges

WATSON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Lewis County man has been arrested on animal cruelty charges. According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Jared G. Lehman was arrested on May 15 following an investigation into a complaint. Deputies said that the investigation revealed that Lehman failed to provide...
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
suncommunitynews.com

NYSNA members ratify CVPH contract

PLATTSBURGH | New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA) healthcare professionals at UVM-Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (CVPH) have voted by an overwhelming supermajority to ratify a new two-year contract. A tentative agreement on a new contract was reached a week prior, shortly after NYSNA healthcare professionals voted to authorize a strike...
PLATTSBURGH, NY

