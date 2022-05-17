ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southampton, NY

Southampton vs Liverpool LIVE: Latest updates from St Mary’s as Reds continue Quadruple chase – latest updates

By Kieran Davies
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
LIVERPOOL travel to Southampton tonight in their penultimate league game of an gripping season.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds can take the Premier League title race right down to the final day with a win at St Mary's.

Though should they lose, Manchester City will be crowned champions TONIGHT, with Liverpool four points behind and one game to play.

  • TV/ live stream: Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League
  • Southampton XI: Team news to follow...
  • Liverpool XI: Team news to follow...

