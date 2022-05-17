ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

‘The Steve Keene Art Book’: Read an Excerpt From First Tribute Book to Indie Rock’s Iconic Painter

By Joe Lynch
Billboard
Billboard
 4 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Whether you were a part of the indie rock scene in the ’90s or are just a fan of the classic music that came out of the fertile indie underground, you’ve almost certainly come across the art of Steve Keene. The Virginia-born, Brooklyn-based painter created indelible album covers, posters, stage props, promo materials and more for bands like Pavement, Silver Jews, The Apples in stereo, the Klezmatics and more. Beyond that, he’s created quite literally hundreds of thousands of art pieces by his own hand that are in homes and record stores across the globe.

“[Andy] Warhol wanted to be a machine, [Jean-Michel] Basquiat made thousands of pieces very quickly — all that is wonderful, those guys produced massive amounts of work – but Steve has made more than them both combined,” says Daniel Efram, a photographer/producer who, alongside Amanda and Shepard Fairey, curated an exhibit spotlighting Keene in 2016. “He’s made over 300,000 pieces from his own hands. He’s a one-man art factory. History needs to be set straight about this issue.”

Enter The Steve Keene Art Book , a vinyl-LP sized tome produced by Efram that comes out June 14 via Hat & Beard and Tractor Beam. Inspired by the huge success of the Keene exhibit at the Faireys’ Subliminal Projects gallery, Efram – who still has his feet in the indie music scene as the manager of The Apples in stereo – decided it was high time for a book dedicated to the wildly prolific artist. And in a DIY fashion befitting a painter who has always made a point to create affordable art by his own hand, Efram turned to a Kickstarter funding campaign as well as social media, asking fans to tag their pieces “#SKartBook” on Instagram in order to track down pieces in people’s homes that span Keene’s decades-long career.

“They’re vibrant, colorful and thought-provoking and sometimes very humorous,” says Efram of Keene’s pieces, citing a bust of Richard Nixon with the words “we saw Beck at Knitting Factory” on it as a personal favorite. “There’s a seven-month wait to get his pieces online. How much joy has he spread with these 300,000 pieces? He’s a major figure in American art history.”

Keene’s best-known piece might be the album cover art for Pavement’s 1995 classic Wowee Zowee ; additionally, back in the ’90s, Matador’s Christina Zafiris commissioned Keene to create a hundred three-to-five-foot-tall wood trees to send to retail outlets as a promotional item for Stephen Malkmus & company. “These trees are still being used 25 years later in record stores,” says Efram. “[They have] staying power and a utilitarian purpose. They’re not only flashy, fun and represent a band that’s cool, but they’re good for hanging your coat on. I think Steve would appreciate the idea of people hanging their coats on his stuff.”

The Steve Keene Art Book, edited by chickfactor editor-in-chief Gail O’Hara and designed by Henry Owings, also features essays from a variety of people in Keene’s orbit over the years, including the aforementioned Zafiris, Hilarie Bratset, Sam Brumbaugh, Elle Chang, Efram, Shepard Fairey, Karen Loew and Ryan McGinness, plus quotes from Chan Marshall (Cat Power) and Will Oldham (Bonnie “Prince” Billy), among others.

Ahead of its release, journalist Karen Loew shares a portion of her essay “More Than You Asked For: Color & Joy for the People,” which is featured in the upcoming The Steve Keene Art Book, with Billboard . Read it below and pre-order here .

In the mid-1990s, Keene’s work began spreading well beyond Virginia. Some of his paintings became the very thing that had fascinated him: album covers. Silver Jews released The Arizona Record in 1993, with western motifs by Keene on the cover. In 1995, The Apples in stereo released their first studio album, Fun Trick Noisemaker, with Keene’s exuberant paintings on the cover as well as inside; Keene had sent them so many possibilities to choose from that they selected several. Pavement’s third studio album, Wowee Zowee , came out the same year, with an enigmatic yet memorable Keene cover (based on a photo of two Arab women in burkas and a goat from a 1972 Life publication called The Arab World ).

By then Steve and Star Keene had moved from Charlottesville to New York City. Their friends in bands also migrated to the area. Pavement drummer Steve West and his wife lived in the same loft building on North 11th Street in Brooklyn as the Keenes, when Williamsburg was just being “discovered” and artists moved into warehouses to live cheaply, with plenty of space to create. The building was owned by Tim Nye, who founded the Threadwaxing Space, a downtown Manhattan performance spot and gallery. Malkmus, Nastanovich and Berman lived across the Hudson in Hoboken. Keene began showing his paintings at the Threadwaxing Space’s huge loft on lower Broadway. One evening when Dan Efram, this book’s creator, went to see a band there, he experienced Keene’s artwork in person for the first time. There were dozens upon dozens of paintings covering an entire wall up to the ceiling. There was a wheelbarrow that Keene used to transport his work, and a box set out to collect payments: $2 or $5 suggested per piece, or pay what you wish. Efram was astounded by the scene. “I chose three small pieces, and put ten bucks in his pay-what-you-want box, and left,” he recalled. “The first time I saw it, my mind was blown. I don’t know if I even connected the Silver Jews, Pavement or The Apples in stereo to him at that point.”

Over the next 20 years, Efram would work with Keene on numerous projects. They include albums by the Klezmatics, The Apples in stereo, whom he manages, and assorted projects by Apples frontman Robert Schneider, such as Marbles and Ulysses. These were alongside the artist’s many commissions from around the rock world, such as paintings in honor of Stephen Malkmus and the Jicks’ 2011 release of Mirror Traffic, given as premiums by Matador Records. New York PR companies like Girlie Action and Nasty Little Man commissioned SK paintings as holiday greeting cards. Keene created assorted merchandise for the Dave Matthews Band (which also hailed from Charlottesville in the ’90s). He made 2,000 multiples for Capitol Records to use as party favors. And he created a limited-edition cover for the Band of Horses’ 2016 release, Why Are You OK. The 2020 television remake of High Fidelity (based on the novel by Nick Hornby) features glimpses of Keene’s work on the collaged walls of the record store. And a Keene painting is seen on a wall in the house where his old friend David Berman filmed the video for the Purple Mountains song “Darkness and Cold,” released shortly before the singer-songwriter-poet’s death in August 2019. Keene’s distinctive work had become essential indie-rock wallpaper of the late 20th and early 21st centuries.

“I don’t think you can separate Steve from music. It’s so important to him,” says Eric Allen, bassist for The Apples in stereo. Before Allen joined, when the band was between bassists, Keene mimed playing bass in the Apples’ video for “Tidal Wave,” in addition to painting backgrounds and props for the shoot. “He doesn’t play a musical instrument, he plays paint. And he considers what he does a performance, even if no one’s watching,” Allen says.

The “album art tributes” that make up much of this book demonstrate that importance. Keene paints famous covers, and covers of albums he likes, as well as covers that have no particular meaning to him other than being an artistic challenge. “I’m making kind of a history of albums,” Keene says. “They’re monuments to something that doesn’t exist anymore.” That something is album covers as essential talismans, harking back to a time when selecting an album at a record store was a thrill, an exercise of taste, a rite of passage.

Looking at one of Keene’s Rolling Stones cover tributes, Efram describes some of the qualities of the work that speak to him. “Here are the Rolling Stones, and Steve loves the Rolling Stones, and he’s painted them in caricature. I totally get who they are, but there’s something about it: He’s added his own hand, his own personality, to the Stones. There’s an inexplicable dimension added—a dimension of humanity that radiates joy.”

“The work is very confident and charming,” Efram says. “He takes his work very seriously, but there’s also an undeniable sense of humor. It’s absurd that he’s chosen to make dozens of pieces a day in this particular way. It’s physically and emotionally demanding to create this much work every day for 30 years. It’s still astounding to me: He truly is a one-man art factory. How can any one person paint all of this by hand? There’s a charm that he continues to create with the same volume and consistency, eliciting the same types of reactions after all of this time.”

Keene also paints portraits of various musicians—Miles Davis, Patti Smith, Otis Redding—as multiples. After Billie Eilish swept the 2020 Grammys, he painted the teenage singer-songwriter in her green-haired phase. He’s also painted pop star Katy Perry, and even took his daughters to her concert. He used to listen to rock while painting, but in recent years his accompaniment is classical music; he recently painted the covers of several albums of orchestral music composed by Igor Stravinsky.

“I remember when I first met him, he told me that his goal was to be the Johnny Appleseed of art,” says The Apples in stereo leader Robert Schneider. “Johnny Appleseed went around the country, in mythology, spreading apple seeds. Steve wanted to go around spreading art so that anybody could have it, anybody could have this great work of art on their walls or in their shops or in their studios and in their dorm rooms.”

“I always thought that being ‘the Johnny Appleseed of art’ was a really good description,” Schneider says. “Because it really is like that. You can go around the country, around the world, every record store, every thrift store, every little used clothing shop you go into, every bookstore, every used bookstore, somewhere in there, there’s a Steve Keene painting. Maybe it’s leaning in the back of the store, or it’s displayed prominently at the front counter, or maybe it’s in the bathroom. I mean, all over the country, when I go to shops, I see Steve Keene art. I’ve seen it in Europe. I’ve seen it in Taiwan. I’ve seen Steve Keene art all over the world. He’s throwing these seeds out, these paintings, they’re flying out over the wind and they end up at the farthest place from Brooklyn, New York.”

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
loudersound.com

Mick Jagger says Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud are the reason there is "still a bit of life in rock 'n' roll"

Mick Jagger has praised Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud for making sure there is still "life in rock 'n' roll". In conversation with The Independent, The Rolling Stones frontman discussed the rock landscape in the modern era, expressing what he sees as a recent lack of young bands taking the genre forward and pointing to MGK and Yungblud as two artists finally bucking the trend.
MUSIC
Billboard

The Best Gifts for Harry Styles Fans

Click here to read the full article. All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Let the countdown to Harry’s House begin! Harry Styles’ third studio album will arrive on Friday (May 20), and if you’re a fan of the One Directioner-turned-solo pop star, then you’ll definitely want to peruse our list of items that loyal Styles supporters will appreciate. The “As It Was” singer’s website is packed with apparel and accessories, including merch for another...
RETAIL
Billboard

‘The Masked Singer’ Reveals Season 7 Champion

Click here to read the full article. The last masks came off, and the final celebrity was outed Wednesday night (May 18) as season seven of The Masked Singer reached its conclusion. For the finale, three “Team Good” celebs battled it out for the Golden Mask. There could be only one champ, Firefly, who was revealed to be R&B singer Teyana Taylor. Second place went to “The Goldbergs” star Hayley Orrantia (as the Ringmaster) and third went to while “Call Me Kat” star Cheyenne Jackson (Prince).Taylor, who performed at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards and has charted three times on the Billboard...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Entertainment
County
Brooklyn, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
State
Virginia State
City
Brooklyn, NY
Billboard

San Holo Partners With Calm for Mix Series Reflecting a Trio of Moods

Click here to read the full article. In the midst of mental health awareness month, Dutch producer San Holo is partnering with the Calm meditation app for a moody new mix series. Launching Thursday (May 19), “The Stay Vibrant Series” features three electronic mixes correlating to three different moods. The project intersects with the producer’s “stay vibrant” campaign, for which he shares his daily mood (in the form of a percentage posted in his Twitter bio) to check in with himself and be honest with his fans about his ongoing mental health journey. (“Vibrant” is Holo’s term for the most optimal...
CELL PHONES
Billboard

Prodigy of Mobb Deep’s Solo Catalog Returns to Streaming Services, New Music On the Way

Click here to read the full article. The solo catalog of late Mobb Deep rapper Prodigy has returned to streaming services today (May 20) after three years of unavailability, a rep for his estate confirmed to Billboard. That collection of albums and EPs includes his classic solo debut H.N.I.C. and its two sequels, as well as 2012’s The Bumpy Johnson Album, 2017’s Hegelian Dialectic (The Book of Revelation) and his 2013 collaboration with The Alchemist, Albert Einstein, and 2014 collab release with Boogz Boogetz, Young Rollin Stoned. For the past three years, only his influential 2007 Alchemist collab Return of the...
MUSIC
Billboard

Best 30 Lullabies of All Time: Top Songs for Baby’s Sleep Time

Hoo baby! Having trouble getting your kid to fall asleep? That’s what lullabies are for. People have been singing their babies to sleep for centuries, and some of those classics — “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star” and “Rock A Bye Baby” — are among the first songs any of us ever hears.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Schneider
Person
Shepard Fairey
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Johnny Appleseed
Person
Stephen Malkmus
Person
Patti Smith
Billboard

Tame Impala and Diana Ross Create ‘Sunshine’ For ‘Minions’ Soundtrack

Click here to read the full article. Kevin Parker is checking off his bucket list with ease. Just one month after making an improbable appearance on stage with The Wiggles, the Tame Impala mastermind joins forces with Diana Ross on “Turn Up The Sunshine.” The fresh cut does exactly what its title suggests, as the Aussie multi-instrumentalist and the iconic American singer and Supremes great create a warm and sunny dose of funk. “Turn Up The Sunshine” is the first cut lifted from the Minions: The Rise Of Gru soundtrack, produced and curated by reigning Grammy Award-winning producer of the year Jack...
MUSIC
Billboard

Harry Styles’ New Album ‘Harry’s House’ Is Finally Here: See the Best Fan Reactions

Click here to read the full article. It’s been a long time coming — 889 days, to be exact — but the follow up to Harry Styles‘ 2019 album, Fine Line, is here. The English singer’s third solo LP, Harry’s House, arrived on Friday (May 20), and sees him straddling topics that are both personal and comfortable, while infusing each song with fun, synth-pop sounds meant for a feel-good time. And not surprisingly, fans are loving the album. After the LP’s arrival, fans took to Twitter to shower the album with love and delivered a slew of hilarious memes worthy of...
THEATER & DANCE
Billboard

First Stream: New Music From Harry Styles, Quavo & Takeoff, Rina Sawayama and More

Click here to read the full article. Billboard’s First Stream serves as a handy guide to this Friday’s most essential releases — the key music that everyone will be talking about today, and that will be dominating playlists this weekend and beyond. This week, Harry’s House is finally open, Quavo and Takeoff stop by the “Hotel Lobby,” and Zach Bryan continues a steady rise. Check out all of this week’s First Stream picks below: Harry Styles, Harry’s House  Harry’s House is Styles’ loosest, least fussy solo album to date, the sound of an artist in a rarefied pop-star zone comfortable in his environment...
MUSIC
Billboard

20 Questions With Subjective: Goldie & James Davidson on the Ego, Making Music in Thailand & Virgil Abloh’s Legacy

Click here to read the full article. Subjective, the longstanding collaboration between electronic icon Goldie and celebrated engineer and producer James Davidson, gets new life today (May 20) with the duo’s sophomore album, The Start of No Regret. Produced between Davidson’s London studio and Goldie’s spot in Phuket, Thailand — where the artist has lived with his family for years — the project’s dozen richly textured, cleanly produced tracks span moods from contemplative to ethereal to dark and sounds from downtempo to rave to D&B. Friends since meeting on the Italian island of Sardinia in 2012, the Subjective project began in 2019...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art World#Art Gallery#Street Art#Rock Band#Silver Jews#Apples#Hat Beard#Tractor Beam
Billboard

Joe Alwyn Reveals the Origin of the Pen Name He Used to Write With Taylor Swift

Click here to read the full article. Joe Alwyn has finally opened up about the origins of the pen name he used while working with girlfriend Taylor Swift on Folklore and Evermore. And as it turns out, Swifties were not too far off from the correct meaning of his pseudonym, William Bowery. During the actor’s Thursday (May 19) appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Alwyn explained that he and Swift decided to have him go under a different name to keep the quality of the songs the focus of the album. “We chose to do it so the people first and...
MUSIC
Billboard

Elton John Career-Spanning Doc ‘Goodbye Yellow Brick Road’ Lands at Disney

Click here to read the full article. Sir Elton John is preparing to say goodbye in fabulous splendor, with the help of a documentary crew and the Walt Disney Co. Disney Original Documentary and Disney+ said Wednesday that the film, entitled Goodbye Yellow Brick Road: The Final Elton John Performances and the Years that Made His Legend, will serve as the definitive and official feature on John’s life and career. Including unseen archival footage, new interviews and a present day look at him and his family, it’ll culminate with his final North American show at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles this...
MOVIES
Billboard

Allison Russell Wins Big at 2022 International Folk Music Awards: Full Winners List

Click here to read the full article. Allison Russell won both artist of the year and album of the year at the 2022 International Folk Music Awards, which were presented Wednesday (May 18), the opening night of the 34th annual Folk Alliance International Conference in Kansas City, Mo. Russell took album of the year for her first solo album, Outside Child, which has been an awards magnet in recent months. Last November, it was nominated for a Grammy for best Americana album. On Saturday, it won a Juno Award in Russell’s native Canada for contemporary roots album of the year. On...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Guardian

Outside the box: creative solutions in a London flat

When Alex Holloway first watched the Verve’s music video for their 1997 Lucky Man single, he found his attention wandering from the guitar-strumming, Mod-mopped lead singer to the interior. The location was a quintessentially 90s industrial-style apartment designed by Richard Rogers. But it was not the floating staircase or steel-framed windows that piqued the future interior architect’s imagination. It was the kitchen. The surfaces were made from that dimpled stainless steel you usually find in your local chippy. To the sci-fi-loving teenager Holloway, who also spent a lot of time “hanging around fast food outlets”, it was just the thing: futuristic, urban and cool.
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Paintings
Billboard

TWICE Dazzle With Late-Night TV Debut Performance of ‘The Feels’: Watch

Click here to read the full article. TWICE are more than ready for their close-up. The South Korean pop group made their first appearance on the Billboard Hot 100 chart last October when “The Feels” bowed at No. 83. That single would catch fire and scorch its way into the Top 10, peaking at No. 9. On Wednesday night (May 18), the singers stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to perform their hit for what was their in-person U.S. TV debut. The group, which formed in 2015, comprises members Chaeyoung, Dahyun, Jeongyeon, Jihyo, Mina, Momo, Nayeon, Sana and Tzuyu, all of...
MUSIC
Billboard

Queen, Diana Ross, Elton John, Duran Duran, Alicia Keys & More For Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Concert

Click here to read the full article. An all-star collection of rock and pop stars will take the stage at Buckingham Palace on June 4 for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Concert. The celebration of Queen Elizabeth II’s 70th anniversary on the throne will feature sets from Queen with Adam Lambert, Diana Ross, Elton John, Duran Duran, Craig David, Alicia Keys, Elbow, Hans Zimmer, Andrea Bocelli, Nile Rodgers and more. The show will take place on 3 stages set up in front of the palace with an in-person audience of 22,000 and be broadcast live on BBC One and Radio 2. Other...
MUSIC
Billboard

Who Was Your Favorite Contestant on ‘Masked Singer’ Season 7? Vote!

Click here to read the full article. Season seven of The Masked Singer found its winner on Wednesday night (May 18), with the last celebrity unmasked. For the finale, three “Team Good” celebs battled it out for the Golden Mask. The season’s winner, Firefly, was revealed to be R&B singer Teyana Taylor. Second place went to The Goldbergs star Hayley Orrantia (as the Ringmaster) and third went to while Call Me Kat star Cheyenne Jackson (Prince). This season of Fox’s hit singing competition featured a slew of superstar contestants that, as a group, boasted a combined 112 film appearances, 15 Grammy nominations, eight Emmy noms, seven Super Bowl performances, two stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and one former personal attorney of Donald Trump. We want to know who your favorite contestant of The Masked Singer season seven was. Let us know by voting below. Take Our Poll More from BillboardHere Are the Lyrics to Jack Harlow's 'Dua Lipa'NYU Student Says Taylor Swift Was 'Genuinely a Sweetheart' After She Got Emotional During His SpeechBritney Spears Says She's 'Never Been More Happy in My Life'
TV SHOWS
Billboard

Harry Styles Says ‘Harry’s House’ Is ‘the Album I’ve Always Wanted to Make,’ Performs New Songs on ‘TODAY’ Show

Click here to read the full article. As of Thursday (May 19), you only have to wait a few more hours to hear Harry Styles‘ third studio album, Harry’s House, dropping at midnight. But if your patience is starting to wear a little too thin, the 28-year-old singer-songwriter did just debut a new song off the album to tide you over. Performing on TODAY as this year’s first artist for the morning show’s annual summer concert series, Styles delivered six songs in New York City’s Rockefeller Center for a crowd of cheering, rain-soaked fans, whom he made sure to wave to and smile...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Billboard

Billboard

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy