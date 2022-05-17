ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Normal, IL

Indiana Hosts Illinois State in Home Finale at Bart Kaufman Field

By Jack Ankony
HoosiersNow
HoosiersNow
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NfS7J_0fh7sr1q00

For the first time in program history, Indiana will host the Illinois State Redbirds at Bart Kaufman Field on Tuesday. It's Indiana's final home game and last midweek contest of the season.

View the original article to see embedded media.

After taking two of three games from Minnesota over the weekend, Indiana will play its final home game of the season against Illinois State on Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET at Bart Kaufman Field.

The Hoosiers enter this game with a 24-27 overall record and a 10-11 mark in Big Ten play. Indiana has won four consecutive series and is playing its best baseball of the season. For the first time in program history, Indiana welcomes Illinois State to Bloomington, who arrives with a 19-27 overall record and a 6-12 mark in the Missouri Valley Conference.

Indiana and Illinois State met earlier this season in Normal, Ill. in a game that Indiana won 3-1. Evan Goforth put the Hoosiers on the board first with a double down the left field line to score Tyler Doanes. Indiana scraped across two more runs on a Peter Serruto ground out and an Illinois State throwing error that allowed Doanes to come around and score.

Luke Hayden started on the mound for Indiana and tossed four innings, allowing two hits, one unearned run, zero walks and five strikeouts. Jack Walker relieved Hayden and threw three scoreless innings, giving up four hits with one walk and five strikeouts. Grant Holderfield and Reese Sharp handled the final two innings, holding the Redbirds scoreless to secure the victory.

Illinois State's lone run in the previous matchup came on a Cermak single, but the run was unearned because of an error earlier in the inning. Colin Wyman started that game on the mound and allowed three hits, two runs, three walks and four strikeouts across four innings.

The Redbirds defeated No. 2 Arkansas in their first game of the season, but enter this matchup losing five of their last six games and an 11-20 record on the road. Illinois State avoided the sweep in their most recent series against Missouri State when Ryan Cermak and Jake McCaw hit back-to-back home runs in the eighth inning to take a 4-3 lead.

This will be the eighth matchup between Indiana and Illinois state as the Hoosiers cling to a 4-3 advantage in the all-time series. Indiana has seen four Missouri Valley schools this season and has a 6-3 record in those games.

The pitching matchup for this game has still not been announced, but as a staff, Illinois State has a4.87 ERA and a .255 opponents’ batting average. They don't allow easy bases either, walking just 184 batters in 406 innings to go along with 360 strikeouts.

Illinois State's last midweek game was a 3-2 win at Iowa. It was a bullpen day for the Redbirds, but Justin Schubert started on the mound and allowed two runs in 2.2 innings.

The MVC slugging percentage leader is centerfielder Ryan Cermak at .702 thanks to his team-high 18 runs. Cermak has bounced between the first three spots in the lineup, but he's produced no matter where he hits. He also leads the team with 56 hits, 43 runs, 29 walks and a .439 on-base percentage. Jake McCaw leads all Redbirds with 40 RBI, and he's second behind Cermak with 55 hits, 37 runs scored and 12 home runs.

We won't find out who will take the mound for the Hoosiers until close to game time, but it will likely be a group effort for Indiana on Tuesday. Ty Bothwell's seven-inning, no-hit performance in the first game of Sunday's doubleheader gave rest to Indiana's bullpen, but the Hoosiers used five pitchers in the series opener and six in the series.

And like most of the season, it's been a trio of freshmen leading Indiana at the plate. Carter Mathison extended his Indiana freshman home run record to 16 against Minnesota, and Brock Tibbitts joined Mathison and Josh Pyne in the 40-RBI club to form the top freshman trio in program history.

First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday night, and it's the last chance to see Indiana play at Bart Kaufman Field this season. Indiana is currently tied for sixth in the Big Ten, and needs to remain in the top eight in order to qualify for the Big Ten Tournament in Omaha, Neb. on May 25.

Stories related to Indiana baseball:

  • BOTHWELL'S 7-INNING, NO-HIT GEM: Ty Bothwell entered the game in the third inning against Minnesota on Saturday and went the distance, striking out eight and allowing zero hits. It was his longest outing of the season, one that was a product of trusting his fastball and his teammates. CLICK HERE
  • HOOSIERS AND GOPHERS SPLIT DOUBLEHEADER: Indiana won 12-0 and lost 9-8 in its doubleheader with Minnesota on Sunday. Ty Bothwell tossed seven no-hit innings, and Carter Mathison extended his Indiana freshman home run record to 16, keeping the Hoosiers on track to make the Big Ten tournament. CLICK HERE
  • PYNE DELIVERS IN THE CLUTCH: Indiana trailed Minnesota 6-2 heading into the bottom of the eighth, but a trio of two-rbi hits from Matthew Ellis, Bobby Whalen and Josh Pyne gave the Hoosiers an 8-6 win over Minnesota in game one. CLICK HERE

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Normal, IL
State
Minnesota State
City
Bloomington, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
State
Indiana State
Normal, IL
Sports
State
Arkansas State
City
Omaha, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Walker
KCAU 9 News

Illinois doughnut shop ranked top 25 in U.S.

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Revival City Doughnuts in Charleston is celebrating after being ranked a top-25 doughnut shop in the U.S. Owner Marschell McCoy said she couldn’t have done without her community. “I appreciate the fact that the local community and the region have embraced Revival City Doughnuts,” McCoy said. She said that she started […]
CHARLESTON, IL
khqa.com

Illinois woman dies in fall at national park

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (WICS/WRSP) — A Cass County, Illinois woman is dead after a fall in Rocky Mountain National Park. It happened Thursday afternoon when the 21-year-old from Virginia, Illinois fell into Adams Falls. Her body was found later that night. Grand County Sheriff’s Office, Grand County EMS, Grand...
CASS COUNTY, IL
WIBC.com

Tried & True, We Found The 5 Oldest Restaurants In Indiana

Pop-Up Restaurants. Ghost Kitchens. Delivery Options. On-line presence. Contactless Ordering. Menu Trends. Plant-Forward. Farm to Table. Drink Locally Sourced. Sustainability. Heightened cleanliness. The restaurant industry has seen a lot of change in the past couple years. Restaurants are an essential part of any culture. Wherever you go, you can find...
INDIANA STATE
wamwamfm.com

Good Samaritan Welcomes New Neurologist

Good Samaritan is welcoming a new Neurologist. Dr. Belén Lawless, MD. was originally born in Argentina before she and her family moved to the United States where she grew up in Ohio. She earned her bachelor’s degree at Loyola University in Chicago and later earned her Doctor of Medicine...
OLNEY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illinois State#Missouri State#Indiana Hosts#Bart Kaufman Field
wevv.com

Air44 footage shows storm damage in Mt. Carmel, Illinois

Air 44 footage shows damage in Mt. Carmel, Illinois, caused by storms that hit the area on Thursday, May 19, 2022. Drone footage captured by Air44 shows the extent of the damage caused by Thursday's storms in the Wabash County, Illinois communities of Mt. Carmel and Keensburg.
MOUNT CARMEL, IL
wamwamfm.com

Earthquake Recorded in Evansville

Evansville/Vanderburgh County EMA recorded a 2.3 magnitude earthquake at around 7:30 Monday night. The epicenter of the quake was by Mount Vernon, Illinois about 75 miles west of Evansville. Vanderburgh County officials say residents of Southwestern Indiana may have gotten a bit of a scare if they felt the weak...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WCIA

University board approves million-dollar athletic director salary, offers service workers ’25 cents an hour’ raise

CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — University of Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman’s salary will go from $800,000 to $975,000 overnight. The university Board of Trustees approved the raise Thursday morning along with additional pay increases over the course of his four-year contract extension. By July of 2027, Whitman’s annual salary will be up to $1,225,000, not […]
URBANA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WAND TV

GCMS district mourns student killed in crash

GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WAND) - A local school district is mourning the loss of a student killed in a recent car crash. Officials with Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley CUSD No. 5 said junior Colin Bane died in a car crash on Wednesday, May 18. Bane is the son of Melissa and Brian...
GIBSON CITY, IL
HoosiersNow

HoosiersNow

Indianapolis, IN
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
123K+
Views
ABOUT

HoosiersNow is a FanNation channel dedicated to the coverage of the Indiana Hoosiers

 https://www.si.com/college/indiana

Comments / 0

Community Policy