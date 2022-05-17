ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troubled Relationship

'Real Housewives' star Jen Armstrong files for legal separation from husband

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZW9nb_0fh7slyi00

May 17 (UPI) -- Real Housewives of Orange County star Jen Armstrong is calling it quits on her marriage.

Us Weekly reported Tuesday that Armstrong filed for legal separation from her husband, Ryne Holliday, earlier this month.

Armstrong cited "irreconcilable differences" for the split and is seeking legal and physical custody of her three children with Holliday, 10-year-old twins Vince and Vera and 9-year-old son Robert.

The television personality also requested that court terminate the right to award spousal support for both parties.

Page Six confirmed the news and said Armstrong listed Sept. 8, 2021, as the date of separation.

Armstrong previously told Page Six in February that she and Holliday had quietly separated for a month but were back together.

Real Housewives of Orange County Season 16 showed Armstrong and Holliday's martial struggles.

News of the split follows Armstrong and Holliday's family outing at Disneyland last week.

"What a magical day in Disneyland with the family! thank you @disneyland for the amazing tour and day filled with laughs, smiles, and pure magic!!!! Feeling like a little kid again," Armstrong said on Instagram at the time.

Armstrong joined Real Housewives of Orange County as a guest star in Season 15 and was made a series regular in Season 16. The Bravo reality series also stars Heather Dubrow, Shannon Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson and Noella Bergener.

Comments / 10

Vivian Mayor-Talbot
4d ago

Her husband has the personality of a fruit fly. He doesn't have the ability to comprehend anything she wants to discuss regarding their relationship and marriage. She shouldn't have had another child after the first one was born. Now she'll be ANOTHER single mom. I bet he keeps the chihuahua.

Reply(3)
5
Related
Reality Tea

Gina Kirschenheiter Admits Heather Dubrow’s “Karma” Remark To Noella Bergener Was “Not Nice”

Real Housewives of Orange County vet Heather Dubrow and newbie Noella Bergener will never get along. There has been friction from the jump. To be fair, Noella did not have an easy season. Her estranged husband, James Bergener, owed over $5 million dollars in back taxes. Then she was shocked when James filed for divorce. […] The post Gina Kirschenheiter Admits Heather Dubrow’s “Karma” Remark To Noella Bergener Was “Not Nice” appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Reality Tea

Melissa Gorga And Jackie Goldschneider Weigh In On Gia Giudice Drama

How many times have we heard “family is everything” on Real Housewives of New Jersey? No franchise revolves more around family dynamics than Jersey. Even when it’s ugly. And while the majority of previous family issues have revolved around the grownups, this season featured on famous house daughter getting into the mix. Gia Giudice, daughter […] The post Melissa Gorga And Jackie Goldschneider Weigh In On Gia Giudice Drama appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shannon Beador
Person
Heather Dubrow
Popculture

TV Host Files for Divorce After 2 Years of Marriage

Charissa Thompson is throwing in the towel on her brief marriage. The sportscaster has filed official documents to end her two-year marriage. The Blast reports that the Fox NFL Kickoff host wants to end her marriage to Kyle Thousand, a sports agent. She lists "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split. The pair exchanged nuptials at the height of the pandemic in Dec. 2020 but per Thompson's divorce documents, they separated just one year later in 2021. The date of separation can be important due to division of finances and assets when the time is right.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
bravotv.com

Erika Jayne Reacts to a Gift from Sutton Stracke: “OMG”

Although Season 11 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills documented some memorable drama between Erika Jayne and Sutton Stracke, it seems the castmates are kicking off the new season on a much sweeter note. On May 11, the day Season 12 of RHOBH premiered, Erika showed a special delivery...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legal Separation#Real Housewives#Us Weekly#Instagram A#Bravo
StyleCaster

Scott Just Revealed if Kourtney’s Kids Were at Her Wedding to Travis Amid Fears They’re ‘Losing Their Dad’

Click here to read the full article. Fun in the sun? While Kravis legal wedding, a big question remains: Did Kourtney Kardashian’s kids attend her wedding to Travis Barker? It doesn’t appear so. While Kourtney and Travis got legally married, Kourtney’s ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick, posted their kids on his Instagram on May 15, 2022. The Poosh founder and Scott share three kids together: Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7. “Just me and my boy,” Scott captioned one of his posts as his kids had fun in a pool. The post came at the same time their mom got legally married...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Distractify

Who's the Richest Real Housewife of Beverly Hills? Here Are Their Net Worths Ranked

It’s no secret that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast enjoys the finer things in life. Many of them acquired wealth on their own through acting, fashion, restaurants, music, and other ventures. Several castmates have also been married to (and divorced from) with some of the city’s richest men, who have showered them with gifts and contributed to their millions.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
HollywoodLife

Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, 13, Looks Identical to Sister Shiloh, 15, On Day Out With Twin Brother Knox

Vivienne and Knox Jolie-Pitt had a brother-sister day together, complete with friends and frozen yogurt on Thursday, May 12. The twins, 13, seemed like they were having a blast while getting sweets at the Los Angeles Fro-Yo eatery. Vivienne and Knox, whose parents are Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, joined a friend for the sunny outing. Vivienne looked just like her older sister Shiloh, 15,
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Julie and Todd Chrisley Wish Son Grayson Happy 16th Birthday as They Face First Day of Court

Julie and Todd Chrisley are celebrating their youngest son's milestone birthday as the first day of their federal trial begins. The Chrisley Knows Best stars — who are facing charges of tax evasion and bank fraud, among others — each penned a sweet note to son Grayson, who turned 16 Monday, with Todd writing, "@graysonchrisley this day 16 years ago was one of the greatest days of our lives, I thank God each day all day long for blessing us with you and I love you more than words could ever express, with all my heart Thank you for just being you."
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Troubled Relationship
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Disneyland
Reality Tea

Kathy Hilton Regrets Talking About Sister Kyle Richards On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

Is blood thicker than water? That saying is really being put to the test on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (again). The new season already promises tons of drama. And thanks to the trailer, it looks like famous sisters Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton might be on the outs again. In one tense clip, Lisa […] The post Kathy Hilton Regrets Talking About Sister Kyle Richards On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Popculture

'American Idol' Alum Announces She's Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Mother's Day 2022 was extra special for Gabby Barrett. The 22-year-old country singer announced Sunday that she is expecting her second child with her husband, fellow American Idol alum Cade Foehner. Barrett shared the exciting news on Instagram, where she posted a video of her ultrasound. In the post, the...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Melissa Gorga Says She Feels ‘No Guilt’ After Ending Friendship With Teresa Giudice

There’s no love lost between Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice. The Real Housewives of New Jersey castmates and sisters in law are no longer pretending to like each other, Melissa, 42, said in a May 16 interview on the Betches’ Mention It All podcast. She told the podcast that she gave it her all and is simply throwing in the towel when it comes to her famously volatile dynamic with Teresa, 49. “I truly feel like I have hit every avenue,” Melissa admitted. “I have no guilt.”
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

'7 Little Johnstons': Alex Death Rumors — Are They True?

TLC fans fell in love with 7 Little Johnstons' Amber and Trent Johnston and their five kids when their show premiered in 2015. Through 11 seasons of the reality TV series, viewers have basically watched Jonah, Anna, Elizabeth, Emma, and Alex Johnston grow up. So you can imagine their immediate concern when rumors of Alex's death began surfacing.
TV SERIES
OK! Magazine

Inside Erika Jayne & Lisa Rinna's Shocking Fight: Why Their Friendship Was 'Ending'

The cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has opened up like never before. Ahead of the premiere of the highly anticipated season 12, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne and Kyle Richards spilled all of the tea on the high stakes drama that will unfold when the hit series returns on May 11th. During a Monday, April 25, appearance on former costar Teddi Mellencamp's podcast "Two T's In A Pod," the Rinna Beauty founder, 58, and the Pretty Mess author, 50, revealed their longtime friendship hit a snag during filming. GARCELLE BEAUVAIS MOCKS ERIKA JAYNE FOR THROWING HER BOOK IN...
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
360K+
Followers
57K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy