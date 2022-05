SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police have filed four charges of indecency with a child by exposure against a north San Antonio man, and they say there may be more young victims. Police said 46-year-old Sergio Calderon was arrested near Bulverde Road and Evans Road as he was attempting to expose himself to children who were on a school bus from North East ISD.

