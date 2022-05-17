These Slip-On Sneakers Are So Comfy, You’ll Forget You’re Wearing Shoes

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If we're heading out for a busy day of running errands and know we're going to be on our feet for hours, a seriously comfy shoe is the name of the game. Sneakers are the obvious choice, but what type of kick you pick definitely matters!

As universally comfortable as sneakers tend to be, there are some that are far superior than others. One of the best pairs we just came across are these slip-ons that are total bestsellers on Amazon ! They have over 30,000 reviews, and shoppers can't stop gushing over how incredible they are.

DOUSSPRT Women's Walking Shoes Amazon

Get the DOUSSPRT Women's Walking Shoes for prices starting at $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 16, 2022, but are subject to change.

These sneakers automatically win bonus points for their slip-on style. You don't have to worry about laces when putting them on and while walking around in them. The material that the upper portion is made from is soft and stretchy, and reportedly feels like you're wearing a pair of thick socks. The sole of the shoe is incredibly supportive according to shoppers, and they also adore the extra height it provides!

Another divine detail would have to be all of the different colors up for grabs. They have the standard sneaker shades covered (think black and a variety of greys), plus a slew of brighter hues for the picking! The more colorful versions of these sneakers let you express more of your personality, but any one of options are going to be just as suitable for your summer weekends.

DOUSSPRT Women's Walking Shoes Amazon

Shoppers picked up these shoes because of their immense comfort, specifically reviewers who work jobs requiring standing for eight hours. Whether you're buying these shoes for your occupation or just for everyday life, they are bound to come in handy. We're sold, and can't wait to get moving in them!

