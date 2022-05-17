ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, MO

Z&P to decide on gaming machines

By STEVE SMITH • SSMITH@LACLEDERECORD.COM
Laclede Record
 4 days ago

The fate of gaming machines in Lebanon may be decided at Thursday’s Zoning and Planning Commission...

www.laclederecord.com

Laclede Record

Z&P commission approves request to transform motel

The old OYO Motel at 1221 Millcreek will be converted into a multi-family residence. The Lebanon Zoning and Planning Commission has approved a conditional use request for the building at its Thursday night meeting. The owner of the property requested a conditional use permit to convert the OYO Motel into a multi-family facility. According to the application, there will be no more than two occupants per room, and the owner plans to add a kitchen to each room. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.
LEBANON, MO
houstonherald.com

MoDOT says changing coming to First Street, U.S. 63 in Houston

This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. The Missouri Department of Transportation plans to update the signage and striping on U.S. 63 at First Street in Houston. Currently, drivers are asked to “merge left” in this location, MoDOT said. The updated signage...
HOUSTON, MO
Laclede Record

County plans Sheriff's Office expansion

Laclede County officeholders are working on plans for a building addition that will provide more space for the Sheriff’s Office. Laclede County Sheriff David Millsap said the addition, to be paid for with American Rescue Plan funds, will house the county’s 911 system, freeing up space for offices and evidence storage. “The idea behind this is to meet our needs for the long term,” Millsap said. “One of the issues we have is that they moved into the current building in the mid-1990s and we have completely run out of room for evidence storage. We’ve had to use storage-type containers to store evidence,” he said. “Currently, we’re totally out of office space, the building was designed for a staff of much less than what we have now. In the future if the county grows in population and calls for service go up, there’ll be more of a demand in the future for more staff. So it will give us little more office space, and it gives us an opportunity to really upgrade the facility for 911.” For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

TLC Properties residents can drive a new Telsa

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – An apartment complex in Springfield is now offering residents the chance to check out their new Tesla for up to 6 hours. TLC Properties is launching the new program beginning May 20th. Residents can drive the Tesla Model 3 up to 50 miles away from the apartments.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Laclede Record

Kickapoo defeats Lebanon in districts

JOPLIN — The Lebanon High School baseball team fell just short to the state-ranked Kickapoo Chiefs in the first round of the Missouri Class 6 District 6 tournament on Monday at Joplin High School, 7-4. Lebanon (10-16 overall) received the No. 7 seed in district play, while the Chiefs (26-7 overall) were seeded No. 2 in one of the most talented districts in the state. With the ‘Jackets holding a 4-2 lead heading into the bottom of the sixth inning, the Chiefs exploded for five runs. Kickapoo got the inning started on a leadoff double before getting a run on a bases-loaded walk to make the score 4-3. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.
LEBANON, MO
City
Lebanon, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield restaurant finds unique solution to worker shortage

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield restaurant just brought a new server onboard, but it’s not a person. Archie’s Italian Eatery has a robot that helps deliver food. The owner, Archie Donoho, said the robot helps the servers out during a worker shortage. “They can stay in their section, take care of their guests, get everything […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Nixa prepares for thousands of visitors at the 64th annual Sucker Days Festival

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Summer festivals are kicking off! Nixa Sucker Days is happening May 20-22. The Chamber of Commerce is ready to welcome thousands of Main Street visitors. Main Street will be packed for the 64th annual Sucker Days Festival organizers are getting the final details in place before people can enjoy all the fun at this year’s festival.
bransontrilakesnews.com

More than meets the eye in Judge Yarnell’s court

A recent visit to a Taney County courtroom revealed a court session to be akin to a duck swimming: it may look calm on the surface, but there’s a lot happening you can’t see. Branson Tri-Lakes News spent a morning in Judge Tiffany Yarnell’s courtroom to observe the...
TANEY COUNTY, MO
KIX 105.7

US Regulator Warns of Summer Blackouts: Will Missouri See Any?

Regulators are warning blackouts could hit a number of states this summer according to a report from Fox 2 Now. Is Missouri one of those states?. The Fox 2 Now report says the North American Electric Reliability Corporation's 2022 Summer Reliability Assessment warns that blackouts could impact a variety of states this summer as a combination of drought, heat, potential cyber-attacks, geopolitical conflicts and supply chain problems could all disrupt our power supply.
SEDALIA, MO
Laclede Record

Parson signs congressional redistricting into law

Governor Mike Parson on Wednesday signed into law new boundaries for Missouri’s eight congressional districts. HB 2909 contains an emergency clause and went into effect immediately upon Governor Parson’s signature. The boundaries created by the law will be used for the 2022 midterm elections to determine Missouri’s Congressional Delegation for the 118th Congress of the United States.
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Spotted in Springfield: a convenience store is out of regular gasoline

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Kum & Go convenience store in Springfield, Missouri was out of regular unleaded gasoline Friday evening. The Kum & Go on East Division Street and Packer Road (2963 E. Division St.) had signs posted on pumps that said, “Until further notice, we are out of unleaded/87 octane gas. Sorry for the […]
ksmu.org

After 27 years, local judge set to retire

Greene County Judge Calvin Holden says he’s retiring soon, according to a resignation letter he sent to the Missouri Supreme Court earlier this week. KSMU has an exclusive interview. Judge Holden has served Greene County courts since 1996. His time on the bench is ending soon. “On July 31...
GREENE COUNTY, MO
kwos.com

Thunderstorms clobber Rolla, Phelps County

Storm damage is being cleaned up in and around Rolla yesterday after yesterday’s severe thunderstorm. The roof partially collapsed on the Stuckeys on I-44 but no one was hurt. There also reports of a home and barns being damaged. Emergency crews had to do several water rescues and there were widespread power outages.
ROLLA, MO
Missouri Independent

Missouri governor laments failure of transgender sports bill, ban on critical race theory

Gridlock in the Missouri Senate doomed issues that the GOP should have used its supermajority to accomplish, Gov. Mike Parson said Wednesday, pointing specifically at legislation targeting transgender students and banning critical race theory in schools. In an interview with KFTKs Mark Reardon, Parson lamented that the legislature spent so much time and effort this […] The post Missouri governor laments failure of transgender sports bill, ban on critical race theory appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE

