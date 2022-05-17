Z&P to decide on gaming machines

Laclede County officeholders are working on plans for a building addition that will provide more space for the Sheriff’s Office. Laclede County Sheriff David Millsap said the addition, to be paid for with American Rescue Plan funds, will house the county’s 911 system, freeing up space for offices and evidence storage. “The idea behind this is to meet our needs for the long term,” Millsap said. “One of the issues we have is that they moved into the current building in the mid-1990s and we have completely run out of room for evidence storage. We’ve had to use storage-type containers to store evidence,” he said. “Currently, we’re totally out of office space, the building was designed for a staff of much less than what we have now. In the future if the county grows in population and calls for service go up, there’ll be more of a demand in the future for more staff. So it will give us little more office space, and it gives us an opportunity to really upgrade the facility for 911.” For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.

LACLEDE COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO