HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CW39) — A west Harris County man accused murdering his wife died in police custody early Saturday morning. Benjamin Pierce, 39, was found unresponsive around 4:25 a.m. in a single-person holding cell at the Harris County Jail Joint Processing Center at about 4:25 a.m. He was taken by ambulance to St. Joseph’s Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased at about 5:31 a.m.

HARRIS COUNTY, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO