ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Why First Helium Shares Are Surging Today

By Akanksha Bakshi
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

First Helium Inc. HELI FHELF intends to drill two prospective helium targets commencing late Q2 at its 100% owned, 79,000 acre Worsley Property in Alberta, Canada. The wells will target...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Executives Buy Around $17M Of 5 Penny Stocks

The Nasdaq Composite index tumbled by more than 550 points on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why TDCX Shares Are Trading Higher Today

TDCX Inc TDCX will join the MSCI Global Small Cap Index - Singapore Index. The inclusion will take effect after the close of the U.S. market on May 31. With 55 constituents as of April 29, the index represents approximately 14% of the free float-adjusted market capitalization of the Singapore equity universe.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Executives Sell More Than $260M Of 3 Stocks

US crude oil futures traded higher this morning on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Helium#Natural Gas Pricing#Alberta#First Helium Inc#Fhelf#The Worsley Property#Tsxv
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

4 Stocks Under $2 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

US stock futures traded higher this morning on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Jim Cramer Says This Company Is Losing Money

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said PLBY Group, Inc. PLBY is losing money and he doesn’t want to touch companies that are losing money. When asked about Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA, Cramer said, "I can’t have them hurt our viewers anymore." The "Mad...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Someone Just Sent 1,658 Bitcoin Onto Coinbase

What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $50,352,799 of Bitcoin BTC/USD just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 19TqXjwJYgG9SyLrjCW5wite9CV4QDtotp. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges is typically...
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

How Much Wealth Did Elon Musk Lose In This Week's Tesla Stock Rout?

The U.S. stock market is in doldrums, with the S&P 500 Index officially dropping into bear market territory on Friday. The brutal drubbing hasn't spared the world's richest, wiping away billions of their net worth. Twitter Deal Takes Toll: Tesla, Inc. TSLA chief executive officer Elon Musk has seen his...
STOCKS
Benzinga

You May Want To Invest In Real Estate While You Still Can

Large investors have dominated the commercial real estate market for practically ever, while average individuals have typically been able to find opportunities in the single-family and small multifamily space fairly easily. However, when a major opportunity presents itself, institutions are quick to pour their vast resources into capturing and controlling...
REAL ESTATE
Benzinga

BMO Capital Raises Price Target For Computer Modelling Group

BMO Capital analyst John Gibson raised the price target for Computer Modelling Group CMG CMDXF to C$6 from C$5.50. The analyst maintained the Market Perform rating on CMG’s shares. Gibson stated that CMG reported in-line Q4 results, as stable North American operations combined with modest upticks Internationally are moving...
MARKETS
Benzinga

What Ethereum Classic Traders Should Watch Heading Into The Weekend

Ethereum Classic ETC/USD was trading over 4% lower at one point on Friday in sympathy with Bitcoin BTC/USD and the S&P 500, which were falling 4% and 1.7%, respectively, in yet another bearish day for the markets. As of Friday afternoon, Ethereum Classic was holding above Thursday’s low-of-day. Since the...
MARKETS
Benzinga

10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Targa Resources

Targa Resources TRGP has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $86.71 versus the current price of Targa Resources at $68.52, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Cryptocurrency Flow Decreases More Than 6% Within 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Flow's FLOW/USD price has fallen 6.03% to $2.74. This continues its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 8.0% loss, moving from $2.98 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Flow over the past...
MARKETS
Benzinga

How Is The Market Feeling About Hershey?

Hershey's (NYSE:HSY) short percent of float has risen 16.41% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 2.16 million shares sold short, which is 1.49% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.0 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
44K+
Followers
134K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy