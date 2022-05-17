ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sardis, OH

Obituary: Lees, Ruth Ann

By Andrew Noll
WTAP
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSARDIS, Ohio (WTAP) - Ruth Ann Lees, 78, of...

www.wtap.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTAP

Obituary: Holt, Helen M.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Helen M. Holt, 68, of Parkersburg, passed away May 6, 2022, in Charleston, WV. She was born January 14, 1954, a daughter to the late John C. and Elsie L. Maddy (Kramer). Helen worked as a teacher for Wood County Schools for more than 35 years.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Tanzey, Rose Marie

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Rose Marie Tanzey of Vienna passed away after a recent battle with Dementia at Camden Clark Hospital on May 15, 2022. Rose is the daughter of the late Argil and Elva Brohard. Rose regularly attended Vienna Baptist Church and was retired from the Bureau of the...
VIENNA, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Kelsey, Tonya Marie

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Tonya Marie Kelsey, 51, of Parkersburg passed away May 13, 2022. She was born November 20, 1970 in Parkersburg. She was survived by her fiancé, Richard Johnson; mother, Connie Ek; father, Floyd Kelsey; brother, Jason Ek; children, Natasha Renee Kelsey, Matthew Scott Kelsey and Austin Lee Grimms. Also surviving are Louie Haddad and their children, Justin Louis Haddad, Anton Saadie Haddad and Dakota Grace Haddad and his children, Andrea Haddad and Louis Haddad II; step-children, Dana Johnson, Kyrsti Johnson and Charlotte Johnson; grandchildren, Treavor Elijah Duncan, Aden Allen Johnson, Payton Johnson, Talon Johnson, Levi Johnson, Brooklyn, Cameron, Seth, Arianna Johnson and Madison Johnson.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Osbourne, Joe Earl

VINCENT, Ohio (WTAP) - Joe Earl Osbourne, 84 of Vincent, OH, formerly of Parkersburg, passed away May 10, 2022 at the Worthington Healthcare Center in Parkersburg. He was born March 2, 1938 in Burnthouse, Ritchie County, a son of the late Okey “Pete” and Mida Gainer Osbourne. Joe...
VINCENT, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Sardis, OH
Local
Ohio Obituaries
WTAP

Obituary: Hatfield, Harvey H.

ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - Harvey H. Hatfield, 85, of St. Marys, WV, passed away May 16, 2022 at the Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born on January 9, 1937 in Harrisville, WV, the son of the late Clyde O. and Vonda Gaston Hatfield. Harvey graduated from Weston High...
SAINT MARYS, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Reynolds, David Mark

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - David Mark Reynolds, 62, of Belpre, OH passed away May 13, 2022 at his residence, surrounded by loving family, and with the compassionate care of Amedisys Hospice. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
BELPRE, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Berg, Edna Mae

MARIETTA, Ohio, W.Va. (WTAP) - Edna Mae Berg, 95, of Marietta, OH passed away on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born on January 10, 1927 in Marietta, OH to the late Daniel and Freida Wagner Zimmer. Edna graduated from Marietta High School in 1944. She...
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Hilton, Christopher Michael

LOWELL, Ohio (WTAP) - Christopher Michael Hilton, 34, of Lowell passed away, Thursday, May 12, 2022, at his home. He was born November 17, 1987, in Cambridge to Johnny Hilton of Marietta and the late Christine Perkins. He was employed at Appleby’s Restaurant. On January 12, 2015, he married...
LOWELL, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Cremation#Ohio Valley#Wtap
WTAP

Obituary: Davis, Nicholas Paul

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Nicholas Paul Davis, 50, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away on May 13, 2022 at Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born on November 23, 1971 the son of Genita Starcher of Mineral Wells, and the late Emmett Davis. Nicholas was employed by Phoenix Construction. He enjoyed...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Roberts, Norma Louise

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Norma Louise Roberts, 89, of Vienna, WV passed away May 15, 2022 at Worthington Healthcare Center. She was born May 24, 1932 in Harrisville, WV, a daughter of the late Joseph Andrew and Isa Gay Mitchell Haddox. Norma worked for Storks Bakery, Viscose and was a...
VIENNA, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Houser, David Paul

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - On Friday May 13, 2022 David Paul Houser, 76 walked into heaven saying, “ME HAPPY!”. With both of his arms extended he received hugs from his Creator, his Savior, his Mom and Dad and from all of his family and his friends that have been waiting for him to arrive.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Webb, Marlene “Nana”

BIG SPRINGS, W.Va. (WTAP) - Marlene “Nana” Webb, age 64, of Big Springs, West Virginia, went to be with the Lord on May 13, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of Eric Webb. They shared 28 years together. She was born...
BIG SPRINGS, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
WTAP

Obituary: Moore II, George William

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - George William Moore II, 44, of Parkersburg, WV passed away May 9, 2022 at his residence. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Radcliffe, Shirley A.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Shirley A. Radcliffe, formerly of Parkersburg, died on Saturday, May 14, 2022, surrounded by loved ones. She was the wife of James Carl Radcliffe, to whom she was married for 64 years. Born at home in Cleona, PA on February 16, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Amos M and Mary Lineweaver Runkel.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Murray, Betty Jean “Betty C”

ELIZABETH, W.Va. (WTAP) - Betty Jean “Betty C” Murray, 82, of Elizabeth, WV, passed away May 14, 2022, at the Clay Health Care Center. She was the daughter of the late Charles R. and Velma Bethel Williams Cunningham. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband William O. Murray and her siblings Dick Shively, Donald Cunningham, Kenneth Cunningham and Nancy Moran.
ELIZABETH, WV
WTAP

Jackson Dearth to keep swimming at Davis & Elkins College

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg South High School senior Jackson Dearth has made his decision to continue his swimming career staying in the Mountain state, and he will swim for the Davis & Elkins Senators next season. Jackson held his signing ceremony on Wednesday, and celebrated his special day alongside...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Tyler Kytta signs with Bethany College for basketball

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta High School senior Tyler Kytta is taking his basketball talents to the Mountain State, and signing with Bethany College to continue his dream of playing hoops. Tyler held his signing ceremony outside the gym on Wednesday in front of family, friends, and teammates. Tyler says...
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Parkersburg man accused of incest

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Michael Deem was arrested at his home in Parkersburg on May 16th by deputies. He is charged with multiple counts of sexual abuse in the first degree, sexual abuse by a parent or guardian, custodian, or person in a position of trust, sexual assault in the first degree and incest.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Marietta celebrates National Public Works Week

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Marietta celebrated National Public Works Week. For this celebration public works workers gathered in front of City Hall and were honored by Mayor Josh Schlicher. Schlicher stood before the workers and read a proclamation recognizing their dedication and hard work these workers put in everyday. Each...
MARIETTA, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy