Obituary: Lees, Ruth Ann

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - On Friday May 13, 2022 David Paul Houser, 76 walked into heaven saying, “ME HAPPY!”. With both of his arms extended he received hugs from his Creator, his Savior, his Mom and Dad and from all of his family and his friends that have been waiting for him to arrive.

PARKERSBURG, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO