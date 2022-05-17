Obituary: Lees, Ruth Ann

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Tonya Marie Kelsey, 51, of Parkersburg passed away May 13, 2022. She was born November 20, 1970 in Parkersburg. She was survived by her fiancé, Richard Johnson; mother, Connie Ek; father, Floyd Kelsey; brother, Jason Ek; children, Natasha Renee Kelsey, Matthew Scott Kelsey and Austin Lee Grimms. Also surviving are Louie Haddad and their children, Justin Louis Haddad, Anton Saadie Haddad and Dakota Grace Haddad and his children, Andrea Haddad and Louis Haddad II; step-children, Dana Johnson, Kyrsti Johnson and Charlotte Johnson; grandchildren, Treavor Elijah Duncan, Aden Allen Johnson, Payton Johnson, Talon Johnson, Levi Johnson, Brooklyn, Cameron, Seth, Arianna Johnson and Madison Johnson.
Comments / 0