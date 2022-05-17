Man rescued after he took a nap on SLO County shipwreck and woke up surrounded by water

A man was rescued from an old shipwreck north of the Cayucos Pier on Monday evening after he fell asleep and got caught by the high tide, Cal Fire San Luis Obispo said in a social media post.

Cal Fire Captain Adan Orozco told The Tribune that a man, estimated to be in his mid-60s, walked out during low tide to the shipwreck located off the Estero Bluffs.

The man said he “took a nap,” and when he woke up, the boat was surrounded by water.

A call for rescue came in around 8 p.m., and several units responded to the scene as it grew dark.

When rescue swimmers made contact with the man, they learned he could not swim.

With the help of a jet ski, rescuers ultimately plucked the man from the rusty shipwreck about 45 minutes later and shuttled him to safety on shore, Orozco said.