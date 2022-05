Storms yesterday produced some big hail like this near Washington. Calmer weather today. High of 88 and low of 65 today. Not much rain here today. Terre Haute right now is very warm and a south wind. Temps are very warm. Dew points are still pretty high. Heat index only a little bit higher. Water vapor satellite has more moisture NW of here. Satellite has more clouds to the NW. Radar is all clear. Some rain later tonight and again Saturday afternoon. But gone by Sunday. Rainfall could be heavy later on Saturday. Dry to start next week but more rain by the middle of next week. Temps will turn cooler and stay there for a while. Tonight, late rain and 70. Tomorrow, showers / storms and 79. Rain ends by Sunday but back again later next week and cooler temps all of next week.

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO