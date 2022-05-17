ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Pro golfer locks keys in car before PGA Championship practice round Tuesday

By FOX23.com News Staff
 4 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — It’s just one of those days for Brooks Koepka. The professional golfer missed a press conference with media Tuesday morning on the second day of PGA Championship practice rounds because he locked his keys in his car.

In a Twitter post, Koepka detailed just how he locked his keys in his car.

“So we’re not at the press conference because we’ve started the car, put the keys in it, went and put the bag in the back ... and literally, the car is locked,” said Koepka in the video.

Despite the setback, Koepka seemed to be in good spirits.

Koepka was scheduled for the press conference at 10:30 a.m., but it was pushed back an hour later.

Koepka tees off at 1:03 p.m. Thursday.

Head to FOX23′s PGA Championship section for everything you need to know about the tournament.

©2022 Cox Media Group

