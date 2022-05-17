Mt. Vernon man broke femur bone of 8-week-old kitten, advocates say

MT. VERNON, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man in Westchester County was charged with breaking a kitten’s femur, according to the advocacy group Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Authorities in Mt. Vernon received a call on May 11 that an 8-week-old kitten was being abused. An investigation found that Erby Charlemagne hit the 1.3-pound kitten with a broomstick and threw it against a wall. The kitten was taken to an animal hospital, where officials learned its femur bone was broken due to the attack.

“We will never understand how someone could be so cruel to an innocent animal,” Shannon Laukhuf, executive director of SPCA Westchester, said in a statement. “We hope this poor, defenseless kitten can recover from this vicious act.”

Charlemagne was arrested by police and charged with animal cruelty, according to authorities.

If you suspect animal cruelty or neglect, call the police or the SPCA Westchester’s Confidential Animal Cruelty Hotline at 914-941-7797.

