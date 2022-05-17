ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

I paid $550 to get lipo on my chin but the swelling is intense – I’m worried it won’t ever go down

By The Sun
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lPMLo_0fh7m0Pq00

She wanted to slim down her face by having fat removed from her chin.

But Tiahnee was left shocked after her whole face swelled up dramatically 24 hours after the procedure.

She took to TikTok to share a video of before and after the “lipo dissolve,” telling her followers: “On my way to get lipo dissolve for my chin.”

She then shared a picture of herself with numbing cream on before admitting she has to wear a chin strap after the $550 (£310) procedure.

Tiahnee then showed herself the next day – with a very swollen chin.

“24 hours later… wow,” she wrote, before putting her head in her hand in apparent regret.

“Is that swelling or? Sorry not familiar with this and v curious,” one person commented on the video.

To which Tiahnee replied: “Yes it’s swelling, it’ll take a few days for it to go down!”

However, in the comments section on another video, someone else suggested it will take around two weeks before the swelling dissipates.

In the second video, Tiahnee wrote: “When you decide to get lipo dissolve and now your bf won’t stop stroking your extra chin.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D6atY_0fh7m0Pq00
A TikToker wanted to slim down her face by having fat removed from her chin.
@tiahneesolarr/Tiktok
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25miBl_0fh7m0Pq00
Tiahnee said she paid $550 to get lipo.
@tiahneesolarr/Tiktok
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dvK4q_0fh7m0Pq00
Tiahnee showed herself after the procedure with a very swollen chin.
@tiahneesolarr/Tiktok
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47E8mU_0fh7m0Pq00
She is now worried the swelling won’t go down.
@tiahneesolarr/Tiktok

But in comments on that clip, several people urged Tiahnee to seek medical advice from elsewhere.

“Oh dear I’m afraid urs went wrong i know i’ve read somewhere that this particular op can give a reversible results instead of shrinking ur double chin,” one person wrote.

“It will start growing and it’s a very rare condition but it has happened to girls i’ve seen on reddit.. pls go check with a diff doctor.”

“I had this procedure and it went NOTHING like this,” another added.

“Girl, you have a problem! go to a new doctor ASAP.”

This story originally appeared on The Sun and has been reproduced here with permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
The Independent

Johnny Depp laughs as Disney executive asked whether he could be paid ‘one million alpacas’ for Pirates role

Johnny Depp found humour in a question asked during a Disney executive’s testimony in the ongoing defamation trial brought against ex-wife Amber Heard. In a pre-recorded deposition presented to the court on Thursday (19 May), Tina Newman – who works on the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise – was questioned about Depp’s future in a potential sixth film. “Do you know whether Mr Depp is being considered for a role in Pirates 6?” Heard’s lawyer inquired. To which Newman responded “I don’t know one way or another,” adding that the “decision does not fall within my job responsibilities. It’s...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chin
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
OK! Magazine

Ryan Seacrest's Deposition Reveals Shocking Confessions About Blac Chyna's Reality Show — Details

Ryan Seacrest is weighing in on the ongoing court battle between the Kardashian-Jenner family and Blac Chyna.According to a new report from Radar, the TV producer made some bombshell claims in his deposition, which the famous family is trying to get blocked from the jury. As reported by the outlet, Seacrest — who is scheduled to take the stand in the trial — shockingly revealed in his deposition that he wanted Chyna's show with Rob Kardashian, Rob & Chyna, to move forward, despite the Kardashian-Jenner squad's claim that there was fear over Rob's safety as a result of the exes'...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
31K+
Followers
26K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy