Rome, NY

Funeral notices — May 17, 2022

 2 days ago

BARBER — Raymond Bruce Barber, on Feb. 20, 2022. Services 11 a.m. Friday in Riverside Cemetery, 3221 NY-8, South New Berlin. Arrangements by R.J. Fahy Funeral Home, Norwich. BARNES — Sylvia V. (Hall) Barnes, 81, of Rome, on May 13, 2022. Services 1 p.m. Friday at Nunn and Harper Funeral Home,...

Jennifer P. Hinman

Jennifer P. Hinman, 66, of Rome passed away peacefully after a brief illness on December 21, 2021 at Faxton-St. Luke’s Healthcare in New Hartford. She was born in Rome on May 6, 1955 the daughter of Hazen B. and Nancy Windrath Hinman. She was a 1973 graduate of Rome Free Academy and attended Cazenovia College.
ROME, NY
Church to celebrate final Mass Saturday

ROME — St. Michael Ukrainian Catholic Church, 133 River St., will celebrate its final Mass at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 21. The Rev. Michael Bundz, pastor, said the bishop will be present to celebrate the Mass and to give a special blessing of the altar. The Rev. Bundz is also pastor of St. Volodymyr the Great Ukrainian Catholic Church in Utica.
UTICA, NY
State police report recent arrests in region

The New York State Police announced the following recent arrests in Oneida, Herkimer and Madison counties:. • Matthew J. Lenhart, 19, of Verona, was charged on May 11 in Verona with second-degree menacing and fourth-degree possession of a weapon. • Anthony R. Davis, 32, of Watertown, Jefferson County, was charged...
HERKIMER, NY
Wayne A. (Wayno) Geer

WHITESBORO — On Saturday May 7, 2022, Wayne A. Geer, 78, passed away unexpectedly in a tragic automobile accident. Wayne was born on November 14, 1943, in Utica, NY, to Mary (Bevins) Geer and Lawrence B Geer. Wayne was educated locally and graduated from Utica Free Academy. Wayne was a well-known electrician and proud Journeyman of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 43.
UTICA, NY
Lyle E. Wenham Sr.

VERNON — Lyle E. Wenham Sr., age 90, formerly of Westmoreland, NY, and more recently of the Waterville Residential Center, passed away peacefully on Friday morning May 13, 2022, at the facility. He was born on April 6, 1932, in Vernon Center, New York, a son of the late...
VERNON, NY
Charles F. Martin Jr.

WHITESBORO — Charles F. Martin Jr., 94, a 62 year resident of Dunham Manor in Whitesboro, passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of his family at his home on Saturday, May 14, 2022. He was born on September 9, 1927, in Utica a son of the late Charles...
WHITESBORO, NY
Sylvia V. (Hall) Barnes

Sylvia V. Barnes, 81, of Rome, passed away early evening Friday, May 13, 2022, at the Colonial Park Nursing and Rehabilitation in Rome after numerous visits that day from her loving husband, Roy, and son, Harold. She was born in Lee Center on June 1, 1940, a daughter of the late Lambert and Vera (Conover) Hall. Sylvia was a graduate of Rome Free Academy. She was united in marriage to Leroy Barnes on August 2, 1962. Roy and Sylvia enjoyed a blessed union and loving union of nearly 60 years.
ROME, NY
New York Mills woman faces trespassing charge

WHITESBORO — A 21-year-old woman was charged for trespassing at an apartment building on Main Street on Tuesday, according to the Whitesboro Police Department. Police said Samantha Behlog, of New York Mills, was acting disorderly while attempting to enter an apartment on Main Street on Tuesday. Police said Behlog also damaged property at the apartment.
NEW YORK MILLS, NY
Patricia C. Pritchard

ROME, NY — Patricia C. Pritchard, age 82, of Rome, passed away peacefully at home on November 6, 2021, surrounded by her loving “kidlets”. Patty was born in Rome on March 18, 1939, to the late Louis and Ellen Russell Roscoe and graduated from St. Aloysius Academy in 1957. On June 7, 1958, she was united in marriage to Robert M. Pritchard; a blessed union of 37 years until his passing on December 2, 1995.
ROME, NY
Marsell J. Williams

Marsell J. Williams, 77, of Rochester, passed away on March 13, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. He was born on December 22, 1944, in Rome, N.Y., a son of the late Marsell Sr. and Josie Williams. He attended Rome public schools and graduated from Rome Free Academy in 1963. After graduation he attended Mohawk Valley Community College.
ROME, NY
Julie Mae (Gentile) Pangbourne

Julie Pangbourne, 78, of Rome, NY, peacefully passed away on May 13, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones after a courageous battle with cancer. Julie Mae Gentile was born on May 26, 1943, to Marion and Vincent J. Gentile of Rome New York. She graduated from Rome Free Academy in 1961 and did course work at the State University of New York Geneseo and Utica College. She held long term positions at Mohawk Airlines, Resource Teacher at Denti Elementary School and became an essential part of the Research and Development Team at the US Air Force Science and Technology Program known as Rome Laboratory, retiring in 2014 with military honors after 25 years of service. She was always an active member of the community she held a leadership role at St. Joseph’s Church and was active with Lee Center Senior Citizens, Lee Legion Auxiliary, Lake Delta Yacht Club, St. Joseph’s Church Choir, Rome Twigs, Rome Columbiette’s and Rome Jayncees.
ROME, NY
ROUNDUP: Camden tops RFA in high-scoring game ...

The Camden baseball team scored at least a run in each of the opening five innings and earned a 14-10 Tri-Valley League win over visiting Rome Free Academy on Tuesday. The teams for 26 hits in the seven-inning game. Camden used six pitchers while RFA used three. Camden led 7-5...
CAMDEN, NY
Obituaries
Rome’s DiMezzo earns doctor of pharmacy degree

ALBANY — Aaron DiMezzo, of Rome, has earned a doctor of pharmacy degree from the Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences. DiMezzo, the child of Frank and Tammy DiMezzo of Rome, has accepted a pharmacist position at the Walgreens pharmacy in Oneida.
ROME, NY
Syracuse staple Brooklyn Pickle coming to Utica in 2023

UTICA — After a week of rumors circulating, Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri confirmed that Brooklyn Pickle will be opening a store in downtown Utica. Brooklyn Pickle is a well known staple in the Syracuse area, known for its giant sandwiches, quick service, and being a destination for many people in the Mohawk Valley to visit before returning back to the area.
UTICA, NY
Glade Emery Cook, Jr.

MARCY — On Friday, May 13, 2022, Mr. Glade E. Cook Jr. passed away in the comfort of his own home with his wife by his bedside after a courageous 11 year battle with ALS. Glade was born to Glade E., Sr. and Angela (DePhillips) Cook on June 10, 1959 in Utica. He was a graduate of New Hartford Central High School, and then went on to receive his Bachelor’s Degree of Psychology from Franklin Pierce College in New Hampshire. Glade pursued his Master’s Degree of Psychology at Adams State University in Colorado, and his Certificate of Advanced Study from SUNY Oneonta.
MARCY, NY
Alice E. (Federow) Hall

Alice E. Hall, age 88, of Rome, passed away peacefully on May 16, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital. Alice was born in Rome on January 17, 1934, to the late George and Anna Markin Federow and graduated from Rome Free Academy. On November 5, 1955, she was united in marriage to the love of her life Frederick “Ted” Hall who passed away December 17, 2021. Alice worked in the Insurance industry over 50 years and retired from Benner Insurance in Rome in 2011.
ROME, NY
Utica teen found with improper plates

ROME — A Utica teenager was found to be driving on an improper license with improper plates in an unregistered and uninsured vehicle on Route 49 very early Thursday morning, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said Yorgenis Gomez, 19, was pulled over for vehicle and traffic violations...
ROME, NY
Seven displaced by fire on Utica's east side

UTICA — Six adults and one child have been displaced from their home after a house fire in Utica’s Cornhill district late Wednesday, according to the Utica Fire Department. Fire officials said the alarm was raised at 10 p.m. for bright orange flames erupting from the front of...
UTICA, NY
Utica man charged with drunk driving

WHITESBORO — A 57-year-old man was charged with drunken driving on Pine Street Tuesday evening, according to the Whitesboro Police Department. Police said Phillip A. Roberts, of Utica, was found driving on Pine Street at 7:15 p.m. without headlights on Tuesday. Police said Roberts was found to be driving drunk, and driving on an invalid license.
UTICA, NY
Buttenschon honors Dominican-American award recipients

UTICA — Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon, D-119, Utica, extended her congratulations to the local 2022 Dominican-American Awardees. This year’s honorees include a small business owner, restaurateurs, and an educator and community activist whose contributions to the Mohawk Valley have made our communities stronger, the assemblywoman said. “The Mohawk Valley...
UTICA, NY

