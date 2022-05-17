ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolly Parton honors Dan Rather for fighting ‘disinformation’

By Judy Kurtz
The Hill
 4 days ago
Dolly Parton is recognizing Dan Rather with one of broadcasting’s highest honors, commending him for battling “disinformation” and “division” that permeate the country.

“Dan Rather is a legend in American broadcasting,” the “9 to 5” singer said in a video tribute on Tuesday as she presented the veteran journalist with the Peabody Career Achievement Award.

“To this day, Dan has stayed dedicated to fighting the disinformation, the chaos and division that has defined recent years in America,” Parton said of the former “CBS Evening News” anchor, whose career has spanned more than 60 years.

“His voice and his reflections remain vibrant for millions of us, standing out from the crowd and noise of social media,” Parton said.

“His life’s work has been to ask questions that matter and to tell the stories that matter,” Parton said as part of the 82nd annual awards program.

Thirty additional winners of this year’s Peabody Awards are poised to be announced as part of a multiday virtual event beginning June 6.

“I know that humility is not a word usually associated with current or even former network news anchors, but I can honestly say that I am humbled by this recognition,” Rather, 90, said while accepting the Peabody.

“While I proudly accept this award for the body of my work, Rather said, “I also fervently hope that I have not seen my last dateline or deadline, because I continue to be driven trying to tell the stories of our time.”

“The power of a free press is one of the great insurance policies on freedom and is as vital now as it’s ever been,” Rather, a frequent critic of former President Trump, said.

#American#Cbs Evening News#Peabody Awards#Dateline
