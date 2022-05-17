ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 1 Tennessee-Belmont score predictions

By Dan Harralson
 2 days ago
No. 1 Tennessee (45-7, 22-5 SEC) will host Belmont (35-17, 16-5 OVC) Tuesday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

First pitch is slated for 6 p.m. EDT and the game will be televised by SEC Network+. Andy Brock will be on the call for the in-state matchup.

Tuesday’s contest will be the 17th between the Vols and Belmont. Tennessee leads the series, 12-4.

Tennessee-Belmont score predictions

  • Dan Harralson (Vols Wire): Tennessee 7, Belmont 3
  • Ken Lay (Vols Wire): Tennessee 9, Belmont 4

