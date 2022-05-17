Russia Expert: Turkey winning on all fronts from war in Ukraine

Lightning in a Bottle is just around the corner and it’s time to dial in your weekend with the set times, festival map, and more!. It’s almost time to reunite at Lightning in a Bottle and we cannot wait to dance with loved ones at a festival that is so dear to our hearts. Lightning in a Bottle will return to its new home at the Buena Vista Aquatic Recreational Area in Bakersfield, CA during Memorial Day Weekend. Headlining this year’s event are Glass Animals, Kaytryanada, and GRiZ, with music playing across six stages as well as tons of other programs including immersive art, yoga, The Learning Kitchen, Artclave, and the many workshops that will be hosted at the Beacon and Compass stages.

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO