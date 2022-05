Tricia Leah Allen-Smith, a devoted and loving wife, daughter, sister, aunt, friend and teacher passed away on May 10, 2022, at the age of 45. Tricia was born on May 24, 1976 in Reno, Nevada to Leslie and Kathryn (Borden) Dikes. She spent much of her early years in the Camarillo, CA area then moved to Ridgecrest in December 1987 and graduated from Burroughs High School in 1994. She received her associate’s degree from Cerro Coso Community College in Ridgecrest, CA, a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Environmental Science from UC Santa Barbara in 1999, and a Master’s of Science Education from California State University East Bay in 2008.

RIDGECREST, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO