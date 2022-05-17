ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tiger Woods grouped with Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth at PGA Championship

By Chelena Goldman
 4 days ago
Tiger Woods is ready for the PGA Championship. Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

There is about to be a lot of star power packed into one grouping when the PGA Championship tees off at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Okla. on Thursday.

Tiger Woods' quest for a fifth PGA Championship title is already worth watching, and things have gotten more interesting now that it has been announced he will be paired with Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth for the opening two rounds.

The threesome is scheduled to tee off on No. 10 at 9:11 a.m. ET in the first round on Thursday.

A win for Woods this weekend would be his 83rd PGA Tour victory and would make him the winningest golfer in Tour history. He is currently tied with Sam Snead at 82 wins.

This is the 46-year-old's second big event since returning to the Tour this year. He played at the Masters in April, his first event since sustaining career-threatening leg injuries in a car crash in 2021. Woods was noticeably in pain in the latter part of the tournament in Augusta but said at the beginning of the week that his surgically repaired right leg his feeling much healthier.

"Six weeks is a long enough time to recover from that week and then build yourself back up again," McIlroy commented, via ESPN. "He certainly hasn't chosen two of the easiest walks in golf to come back to, Augusta and here. But no, he's stubborn, he's determined. This is what he lives for. He lives for these major championships, and if he believes he can get around 18 holes, he believes he can win."

Woods last won the PGA Championship at the Southern Hills course in 2007.

Other featured groups to start the event include the top world-ranked trio of Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm and Collin Morikawa, which will tee off on No. 1 at 2:36 p.m. ET on Thursday. Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas and Patrick Cantlay will also tee off on No. 1 to start the first round, starting at 2:14 p.m. ET.

Bryson DeChambeau withdraws from PGA Championship after practice round

It was previously reported that DeChambeau felt great after his practice round and planned to play in his first event since having surgery on his wrist. "I'm proud I've been able to persevere through it," DeChambeau told Golf Channel earlier in the day, via ESPN. "I've had a lot of stuff going on recently and the game has not been a fun thing for me, so I'm excited to get back and give it another shot. Everybody deserves a second chance."
Scottie Scheffler on PGA Championship: 'Nobody really remembers that I'm here' due to Tiger Woods

In many instances, most eyes would be on Scottie Scheffler heading into the PGA Championship that gets underway Thursday at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa. Scheffler notched victories at the WM Phoenix Open, the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play before he became a household name by winning the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club last month.
Has Tiger Woods just created a new nickname for Jordan Spieth?

Tiger Woods loves a good nickname. Afterall, he has ownership of the most iconic one in the sporting world. In case you didn't know, his late father Earl called him Tiger in honour of a fellow soldier and good friend. Woods, 46, always loves to needle competitors with nicknames of...
The Spun

Sage Steele Reportedly "Covered In Blood" After Getting Hit By Jon Rahm Tee Shot

ESPN broadcast anchor Sage Steele was reportedly "covered in blood" after she was struck by John Rahm's tee shot during the second round of the PGA Championship. An eyewitness reportedly told The Quadrilateral that they "saw her on the ground, holding her nose, mouth or chin area” and her hands were "covered in blood.” Medical personnel was reportedly summoned to tend to Steele.
Ian Poulter offers incredible gesture to upset golf fan at PGA Championship

Ian Poulter generously arranged for a spectator and her friends to gain access to the first round of the PGA Championship, after they were let down for their tickets. Poulter told the story on Instagram when he saw a lady upset in his hotel reception because her tickets hadn't arrived from the third party site they were purchased from.
WATCH: Scottie Scheffler has temper tantrum at PGA Championship

World No.1 Scottie Scheffler appeared to let his temper get the better of him during his opening round of the PGA Championship. It wasn't the start Scheffler was hoping or expecting and the reigning Masters champion said he was further back than he wanted after round one. The 25-year-old fired...
2022 PGA Championship leaderboard: Live coverage, Tiger Woods score, golf scores today in Round 2

Round 2 of the 2022 PGA Championship is officially underway, and the drama -- much like the temperature at Southern Hills -- is beginning to heat up as some of the sport's brightest and best battle it out at the top of the leaderboard. Justin Thomas was at the front of the movers and shakers Friday in Round 2 as he posted a 3-under 67 -- tied for the lowest to par in the morning wave -- to grab the clubhouse lead from 18-hole leader Rory McIlroy. Thomas played his final 13 holes bogey-free at 2 under as part of his move that now has him at 6 under and solo leader.
The advice from Tiger Woods that turned Justin Thomas into an elite shotmaker

TULSA, Okla. — For Justin Thomas, it all started with a simple question. Tiger Woods was on the other end. It was 2017 — JT was fresh off his first major championship victory — and the pair were playing together for the first time in competition at that year’s Hero World Challenge.
Look: Paige Spiranac Reacts To John Daly's Performance

With the way John Daly has been playing today, he may just make the cut at the PGA Championship. Paige Spiranac has noticed too. Through 11 holes, the two-time major winner is two-under par and in a tie for fifth at the PGA Championship. Barring a collapse either on the back-nine or in the second round, he'll make the cut for the first time since 2012.
Rumors: Yankees could trade struggling slugger at deadline

The New York Yankees are gearing up for an interesting trade deadline in a few weeks, especially with their outfield going through liability issues. Aside from Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, both Aaron Hicks and Joey Gallo have been complete disappointments this season. Hicks has been arguably the worst player...
Greg Norman appears to justify murder in comments regarding Saudi Golf League

Greg Norman came under fire Wednesday after attempting to dodge questions regarding the murder of Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Norman, who was discussing the upstart Saudi Golf League at a media event at the Centurion Club, where the LIV Invitational Series’ first event will be held, downplayed Khashoggi’s murder by simply stating, “we’ve all made mistakes,” via the Times UK.
Deshaun Watson admits one reported victim cried after massage

Deshaun Watson testified recently in one of the pretrial depositions for his sexual assault lawsuits, and the Cleveland Browns quarterback made what some people felt was a troubling admission. Ashley Solis, the first massage therapist to go public with a claim against Watson, said Watson intentionally touched her with his...
