Tiger Woods grouped with Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth at PGA Championship

Tiger Woods is ready for the PGA Championship. Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

There is about to be a lot of star power packed into one grouping when the PGA Championship tees off at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Okla. on Thursday.

Tiger Woods' quest for a fifth PGA Championship title is already worth watching, and things have gotten more interesting now that it has been announced he will be paired with Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth for the opening two rounds.

The threesome is scheduled to tee off on No. 10 at 9:11 a.m. ET in the first round on Thursday.

A win for Woods this weekend would be his 83rd PGA Tour victory and would make him the winningest golfer in Tour history. He is currently tied with Sam Snead at 82 wins.

This is the 46-year-old's second big event since returning to the Tour this year. He played at the Masters in April, his first event since sustaining career-threatening leg injuries in a car crash in 2021. Woods was noticeably in pain in the latter part of the tournament in Augusta but said at the beginning of the week that his surgically repaired right leg his feeling much healthier.

"Six weeks is a long enough time to recover from that week and then build yourself back up again," McIlroy commented, via ESPN. "He certainly hasn't chosen two of the easiest walks in golf to come back to, Augusta and here. But no, he's stubborn, he's determined. This is what he lives for. He lives for these major championships, and if he believes he can get around 18 holes, he believes he can win."

Woods last won the PGA Championship at the Southern Hills course in 2007.

Other featured groups to start the event include the top world-ranked trio of Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm and Collin Morikawa, which will tee off on No. 1 at 2:36 p.m. ET on Thursday. Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas and Patrick Cantlay will also tee off on No. 1 to start the first round, starting at 2:14 p.m. ET.