ABBOT PARK, Ill. — There may be some hope to the ongoing baby formula crisis. Abbott, the company with a shuttered plant in Michigan, has entered into a consent decree with the FDA in a bid to restart production at its facility. A court must approve it and initial requirements to restart the plant must be met. When that happens, the facility could come back online within two weeks. However, it’s estimated that various products made by Abbott won’t be available on shelves for six to eight weeks from the time when the plant is once again operational.

INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO