Dayton, TX

Mary E. “Lynn” Dugat West

By Bluebonnet News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMary E. “Lynn” Dugat West, 79, of Dayton passed away on May 16, 2022 in Liberty. Lynn was born November 11, 1942 in Liberty, Texas to parents, Douglas Archie Dugat and Laura Fannie Stevens Dugat. Lynn was a lifelong resident of...

Fred Maurice Bonin

Fred Maurice Bonin, 84, of Cleveland, Texas, went to his Heavenly home on Saturday, May 7, 2022. He was born on Friday, April 15, 1938, in Conroe, Texas to William Maurice Bonin and Liliana Gertrude (Yockum) Bonin, both of whom have preceded him in death. Fred was also preceded in...
CLEVELAND, TX
Annie Joyce Vicars

Annie Joyce Vicars, 65, of Dayton, Texas, passed away peacefully, on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at her residence, with her loving family by her side. She was born on February 2, 1957, in Lake Charles, Louisiana, to John “J.D” David Dubois, Sr., and the late Billie Joan Duhon Dubois. Joyce attended Westlake High School in Lake Charles and then completed her General Education Diploma. She married on May 12, 1976, and then ensued as a homemaker for several years creating household synergy and paving the way to a solid Christian family foundation. She studied sign language at Lee College and then later chose to work as a medical records technician at Houston Methodist San Jacinto Hospital in Baytown for more than ten years. Shortly after she medically retired to the care of her Husband.
DAYTON, TX
Dorothy J. Arnold

Dorothy J. Arnold, age 80 of Cleveland, Texas, passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, May 13, 2022. She was born August 22, 1941, in Pekin, Illinois, to parents Harry and Anna Miller who preceded her in death as well as her sister, Patsy Randal, and brothers, John Miller and Larry Miller, Sr.
CLEVELAND, TX
Allan Lee Harvey

Allan Lee Harvey, also known as “Hippy,” passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Friday, May 13, 2022, at his home in Cleveland at the age of 66 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Baytown, Texas, to Ray and Norma Noland Harvey on...
CLEVELAND, TX
Dayton Rotary Club hears a part of Dayton history

Dr. Luke Chachere gave Dayton Rotarians a glimpse of Dayton history at a recent club luncheon. He brought the story of his father, Mr. L. J. Chachere, to the club. Luther Joseph (L.J.) Chachere was born in Orchard, Texas, in 1932, where he grew up and graduated from Orchard High School in 1950. He graduated from Sam Houston State University with his Bachelor of Science degree in 1954. L.J. moved to Dayton after getting his Masters in 1955 as a vocational agriculture teacher at Dayton High School. He married Jonnie Lea Belt in 1957 and together they raised five children (Luke, Rob, Matt, Jeff, and Nanette).
DAYTON, TX
Liberty Knights of Columbus awards scholarship to Stearns

The Liberty Knights of Columbus Council 3201 is pleased to announce the winner of the 2021-2022 school year scholarship recipient as Mr. Seth Stearns. Stearns is the son of Ray and Danette Stearns of Liberty and is a graduate of Liberty High School. Seth and his family are parishioners of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Liberty, Texas.
LIBERTY, TX
Cleveland ISD names Ricci and Harris new ADs for next school year

Cleveland High School graduate Brian Ricci will be returning to Indian Stadium as the new Director of Boys Athletics, beginning with the 2022-2023 school year. Ricci, a graduate of both Cleveland ISD and Sam Houston State University, is no stranger to leading. Since 2007, he has served as an assistant coach, coach, coordinator, head football coach, and athletic coordinator in multiple school districts.
CLEVELAND, TX
Cleveland HS to graduate close to 500 students

Cleveland ISD continues to be among the fastest-growing school districts in the state with the most recent enrollment numbers at 11,371 students. Since this time last year, the District has picked up an additional 1,200 students, the equivalent of an entire elementary campus. This year’s graduating class at Cleveland High...
CLEVELAND, TX
Man dies on Lake Conroe after medical emergency

The Montgomery County (MC) Dispatch Center received a 911 call about a possible drowning on Lake Conroe near the Scott’s Ridge Boat Ramp at approximately 4:07 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17. According to a statement from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the caller reported an elderly male victim had...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Liberty Elks Lodge holds Soccer Shoot for local students

Many children in our area enjoy all types of sports. One that has become popular in the last few years is soccer, with Liberty High School advancing in the past few years. The national Elks organization saw this growing interest and created an Elks Soccer Shoot. On Sunday, May 15, 2022, Liberty Elks Lodge #2019 hosted its 1st Annual Soccer Shoot. Students from 12 school districts were invited to participate and we welcomed 20 students to shoot.
LIBERTY, TX
Grand Parkway section connecting New Caney to Baytown opens Thursday

After decades in the planning and years of construction, the final 54-mile-long section of the Grand Parkway that connects New Caney to Baytown will open Thursday afternoon. At 184 miles long, the Grand Parkway is the longest highway loop in the entire United States. It is the third circumferential highway around the Greater Houston Area – the others being the 610 Loop and Beltway 8. The first section of the Grand Parkway – Segment D in Fort Bend County – opened in 1994. Construction of the final segments – H, I-1 and I-2 – began in 2018.
BAYTOWN, TX
Obituaries
Cleveland city manager fired, contract voided

After just two months on the job, Cleveland City Manager Stacy Williams was terminated Tuesday night, May 17, in a 3-2 vote by the Cleveland City Council. Williams’ termination is effective immediately, and he was asked to surrender all keys and equipment belonging to the City. The vote to...
CLEVELAND, TX
Investigation in New Caney leads to recovery of stolen property

Patrol deputies and detectives from Montgomery County Pct. 4 Constable Kenneth “Rowdy” Hayden’s Office opened an investigation in the 26300 block of Blackberry Lane in New Caney, Texas, stemming from a traffic stop a deputy made a day earlier during a “paper plate” enforcement initiative.
NEW CANEY, TX
FBI Houston’s Teen Academy application now available online

The FBI Houston Field Office is now accepting applications for its upcoming 2022 Teen Academy to be held on Thursday, July 21, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The FBI’s Teen Academy allows high school students an opportunity to get a comprehensive look into today’s FBI during an eight-hour block of instruction and demonstrations at the FBI Houston Field Office. Students are provided with several presentations on topics such as terrorism, cyber crimes, public corruption, evidence collection, SWAT, and the day-to-day operations of a typical FBI office.
HOUSTON, TX
High flyer: Splendora High School senior earns pilot’s license

Athlete? Check! Welder? Check! National Honor Society member and pilot? Check, check!. Splendora High School senior Judson Dean is all that and more, but flying may be his true passion. Judson has played varsity football and baseball, showed animals, learned welding and, in November 2021, he received his pilot’s license.
SPLENDORA, TX

