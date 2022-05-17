Mary E. “Lynn” Dugat West

Annie Joyce Vicars, 65, of Dayton, Texas, passed away peacefully, on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at her residence, with her loving family by her side. She was born on February 2, 1957, in Lake Charles, Louisiana, to John “J.D” David Dubois, Sr., and the late Billie Joan Duhon Dubois. Joyce attended Westlake High School in Lake Charles and then completed her General Education Diploma. She married on May 12, 1976, and then ensued as a homemaker for several years creating household synergy and paving the way to a solid Christian family foundation. She studied sign language at Lee College and then later chose to work as a medical records technician at Houston Methodist San Jacinto Hospital in Baytown for more than ten years. Shortly after she medically retired to the care of her Husband.

DAYTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO