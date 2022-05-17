ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Texas, Alabama fans react to probable kickoff time for Week 2 matchup

By Cami Griffin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FMDt4_0fh7gEKf00

News surfaced on Monday that Fox Sports picked up the TV rights to the Texas-Alabama game for Week 2 of the 2022 college football season.

The highly anticipated Sept. 10 matchup is now likely slated for the “Big Noon Kickoff” slot, setting the stage for an uncomfortably hot football game as temperatures could be close to triple-digits in Austin.

College football fans who hoped to attend this game full of intriguing storylines appear upset with the probable time slot. Many who have attended games at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium have experienced the grueling heat of an afternoon game.

For those unfamiliar, Texas heat is a different beast to say the least.

During the season opener against Louisiana on Sept. 4 of the 2021 season, numerous fans reportedly suffered heat exhaustion. There’s obviously no telling what the weather will do on each particular day, and the kickoff time is not set in stone yet. The odds, however, are not in favor of the fans.

Take a look at how fans reacted to the Fox Sports news on Monday.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
State
Maryland State
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Local
Alabama Football
State
Texas State
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Austin, TX
Sports
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
Austin, TX
College Sports
City
Austin, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Fowler
Person
Kirk Herbstreit
Mashed

The Untold Truth Of H-E-B

H-E-B is one of the most popular grocery stores in the country, with a loyal following of Texans and ex-Texans, and for very good reason (via Eater). Not only does it offer huge numbers of products, but it also has a reputation for being one of the best places to work — both part-time and full-time — and for being an incredibly generous company that cares about the state and its population (via Texas Monthly).
TEXAS STATE
KTEM NewsRadio

What a Great View in This Treetop Dome Airbnb in Marble Falls, Texas

Peace and serenity awaits in the treetops of Marble Falls, Texas in this Airbnb that looks like something out of a retro sci-fi film. The view goes on for miles. Planning a getaway for a three day weekend or a weeks long vacation and looking for a place to simply relax and unwind without the sound and smells of the city? There are so many options available but this particular Airbnb in Marble Falls, Texas caught my attention and I thought it would be nice to share it with you.
MARBLE FALLS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox Sports#Heat Exhaustion#College Football#American Football#Longhorns
Cultural Compass

A Professor Says Goodbye to UT

I’ve been telling my students to tell me stories for years. Tell me a story in the films they’ve wanted to make. And remember that all lives can be told as stories. Stories are also a central part of all the commencement speeches I’ve heard over the years. Stories with relevant lessons, often from the lives of the famous. Stores about what the speaker has learned in their own life. Nostalgia for their time in college. Advice on making a way into the real world.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
fox7austin.com

ACC launches third bachelor's degree this fall

AUSTIN, Texas - Registration is now open for Austin Community College District's (ACC) newest bachelor's degree program. The Bachelor’s of Applied Technology (BAT) in Manufacturing Engineering Technology is designed to move working professionals in manufacturing into more advanced career roles and help fill growing workforce gaps in the industry.
AUSTIN, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Governor Abbott Delivers Remarks At Texas Instruments' $30 Billion Investment Groundbreaking Ceremony In Sherman

AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today delivered remarks at Texas Instruments' (TI) potential $30 billion investment groundbreaking ceremony in Sherman. Last year, Governor Abbott announced that TI selected Sherman as the location for their next 300-mm fabs, with potential of up to four fabs on the site to meet demand over time. During the groundbreaking ceremony, Governor Abbott thanked local officials for their hard work to bring TI to Sherman and noted the significance of TI's investment in Texas. Governor Abbott also presented TI with a proclamation and Texas state flag commemorating the new facility.
TEXAS STATE
CultureMap Austin

Longtime downtown Austin Latin restaurant says adios after 10 years

Downtown Austin is losing another restaurant — the West Sixth Street location of Gloria’s Latin Cuisine is shutting down next week. The downtown eatery, at 300 W. Sixth St., is closing May 23 because its lease is ending, Brian Penrod, vice president of marketing and communications at Gloria’s, tells CultureMap. Penrod says Gloria’s other Austin location, at The Domain in North Austin, is staying open.
AUSTIN, TX
lhindependent.com

Boren retires after 39 seasons, 809 wins

When Barry Boren walked off the court after Liberty Hill's 67-56 playoff win over Southside of San Antonio in the second round of this season's Class 5A state playoffs, it was destined to be the 809th and final victory of a 43-year coaching career, as the veteran bench boss has announced his retirement.
LIBERTY HILL, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

112K+
Followers
157K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy