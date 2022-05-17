Texas, Alabama fans react to probable kickoff time for Week 2 matchup

News surfaced on Monday that Fox Sports picked up the TV rights to the Texas-Alabama game for Week 2 of the 2022 college football season.

The highly anticipated Sept. 10 matchup is now likely slated for the “Big Noon Kickoff” slot, setting the stage for an uncomfortably hot football game as temperatures could be close to triple-digits in Austin.

College football fans who hoped to attend this game full of intriguing storylines appear upset with the probable time slot. Many who have attended games at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium have experienced the grueling heat of an afternoon game.

For those unfamiliar, Texas heat is a different beast to say the least.

During the season opener against Louisiana on Sept. 4 of the 2021 season, numerous fans reportedly suffered heat exhaustion. There’s obviously no telling what the weather will do on each particular day, and the kickoff time is not set in stone yet. The odds, however, are not in favor of the fans.

Take a look at how fans reacted to the Fox Sports news on Monday.