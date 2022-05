An alleged carjacking that turned fatal last Friday derailed that week’s Top Stories post, but the weekly roundup returns. That carjacking, unsurprisingly, was the top story of this past week. Jordan Poteat, an 18-year old from Maryland, was killed by the driver of the vehicle. Another alleged carjacker, 18-year-old Mikell Morris, was injured and arrested, and two juvenile males, both 15 years of age, were also arrested and charged with carjacking. Poteat’s mother told local news stations that her son didn’t deserve to die, regardless of his alleged crime.

